Makeup artist Nikki Makeup’s Favourite Things

(KVD Beauty)

Every Sunday night, Nikki Wolff - or as she’s known on Instagram, Nikki Makeup - walks her legion of 1.7+ million followers through a step-by-step tutorial showcasing the latest and cult products and sharing her expertise, which she has in spades.

The professionally trained artist is known for crafting looks on some of the most famous faces - most recently Salma Hayek, Iris Law, Rosie H-W, Amy Jackson, and Joan Smalls to name but a few. Whether it’s a smoldering smoky eye, super dewy face or bold rainbow hues, Nikki is a true talent and makes each person a canvas to craft her makeup vision. So naturally, it will come as little surprise that she’s been made the Global Creative Director of Artistry for KVD Beauty.

We caught up with Wolff to talk all-things cosmetics, post-lockdown life and the products that are always in her kit bag.

What are you up to at the moment?

There’s lots going on at the moment which is really exciting. I have just taken on a new role as Global Director of Artistry for KVD Beauty, so I’ve been doing lots for them including masterclasses, helping with product development, creating looks and content, and I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into doing more for the brand.

I’m also working on lots of other little things that you’ll see pop up on my Instagram, with some really exciting shoots and partnerships in the pipeline. I also have a one year old, so he’s keeping me very busy as well!

What are your makeup staples?

I’m lucky enough to try so many new and incredible products all the time, but for me I always think it’s important to have a great foundation that I can rely on, that can work on a multitude of different skin tones and textures. I’m absolutely obsessed with the new KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation (£29). It’s my new go-to and I’ve been using it on everyone at the moment to give a full coverage but flawless, dewy looking finish which is so unique.

I always love to have a liquid liner on hand, as it’s the best way to create strong striking looks and also to emphasise or change eye shapes. Also, a good brow product! I’ve always been obsessed with a full, fluffy brow and I always use a product like soap that keeps brows in place and helps to volumise. That’s a little makeup artist tip to use a bit of fixing spray into soap (usually a non-moisturising, fragrance-free soap is the best) and just comb that through the brows as the first step for achieving full, bushy brows that stay in place.

Story continues

Can you walk us through your beauty routine?

It’s actually quite simple. Having a one year old and a pretty busy schedule, it needs to be! I try not to over-complicate things. I spend the most time on my skincare routine and when it comes to my makeup, I pretty much wear the same thing every day; foundation, blush, eyeliner and lots of mascara. Those are my staples in my personal makeup bag. For my evening routine, it’s really important that I remove all makeup properly and even though I don’t have much time to myself these days, I like to spend a little bit of time on my skincare. It’s self-care at the end of the day.

What is your favourite look to create?

That is a difficult question to answer as my favourite look to create depends on the face I’m creating on. Generally speaking, I love bold graphic looks and fresh glowy skin.

What’s the one item you can’t live without?

I can’t live without my KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner (£18). I always say it’s my eleventh finger as I use it so much. I find whatever look I’m creating - whether it’s a graphic bold look or to thicken the look of the root of the lashes, I always tend to reach for a liquid liner.

What’s the item you wish you invented?

KVD Beauty has just launched their ModCon Blush (£22) and it’s such a unique and clever formula because it gives a dewy-looking, glossy finish, but it has no added shimmer, which means it is really easy to wear and flattering on all different skin types and textures. Whether you’re working on the youngest, most flawless skin even to mature or textured skin, it’s still allows you to achieve a glossy looking, dewy flush but it keeps it flattering.

How do you incorporate time for yourself in your schedule?

I don’t really to be honest! It’s impossible to have time for yourself once you have a full-time job and a full-time job looking after a baby. The only real time that I make a priority to do things for me is having my nails done every couple of weeks as a real treat, and it always makes me feel put together and polished. I’ll always take a bit of time for my skincare routine in the evening, even it’s just a few minutes to massage the product into the skin. That’s the extent of me-time at the moment!

What is your favourite guilt-free pandemic purchase?

Any pandemic purchase, in my eyes, is guilt-free. We deserved to spoil ourselves a bit! I’ll be shopping online and I’d say to my mum “I’ve just bought something”, and she always replies, “you deserve it, you work hard!”.

I definitely treated myself to quite a few things. Especially when we were working from home - I love a comfy robe and pyjamas. I’m also obsessed with candles, so there was a lot of candle burning and purchasing happening!

What is the one beauty trend that you wish would fade?

I don’t know if I have an answer to that. I think beauty is about self expression, and everyone should be able to express themselves however they choose. There are some trends that I don’t necessarily adhere to myself - baking for example is not a technique that I adopt but that doesn’t mean I wish it would fade. It has a place in the makeup world and people enjoy doing it, so I don’t think there’s anything specifically that needs to go.

How has the industry changed through the pandemic?

Without being able to go into shops, shopping has now gone online: it’s different to being able to browse and swatch in the beauty hall. People have to rely more on foundation shade matching tools online and influencers who are swatching or using products to make a decision. It’s shown us that we can actually do our makeup shopping online, whereas I don’t think everybody was doing that beforehand.

What’s really lovely is that it’s given us a bit more freedom to play and explore. Working from home or being at home for a long time, we didn’t wear makeup and we gave our skin and our hair a chance to recover and breathe, but now coming out of lockdown, everyone is enjoying more freedom and self-expression when it comes to makeup.

Read More

Best makeup primers for oily and dry skin 2021

Best eye makeup removers that are kind to sensitive skin

Best makeup mirrors for flawless application every single time

Best facial massage tools: Sculpt and tone with these contouring products

Best nail strengtheners and hardeners: products to repair and protect your nails

Best treatment for dry nails and cuticles: products for damaged nails