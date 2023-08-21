What makes Woodi Washington to OU football coaching staff? 'Biggest thing is his passion'

NORMAN — C.J. Coldon’s impact on OU’s defense continues.

Though Coldon has moved on, making the leap to the NFL after one season with the Sooners, the ripples of Coldon’s short time in Norman are still being felt.

“C.J. came in, he was a summer guy. At first he wasn’t playing, probably fifth or sixth on the depth chart, wasn’t getting a lot of time. He got hurt, ended up getting hurt and kind of just looking back and realized that all he had to do is listen to what Coach (Jay) Valai is saying,” cornerback Woodi Washington said.

“Once he got everybody to do that, it kind of brought the whole room up. C.J. did a great job of being competitive and just keeping that mentality of doing exactly what coach is telling him to do.”

Washington was the leader of the Sooners’ cornerback room before Coldon’s arrival, and now with Coldon’s departure is even more the unquestioned head of a group long on potential but, outside of Washington, short on experience.

Washington is embracing the role of mentor.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It helps me out a lot, knowing exactly what I need to do and teaching my mentality and how I prepare and how I come out to practice.”

Washington got thrown into the fire early in his Sooners’ career.

In the 2019 Peach Bowl, having played just three games that season, the then-freshman was forced into action due to injuries and an ejection.

LSU took advantage of his inexperience in that game, but he also made some plays, and the experience helped give him a boost into the next season, when he saw significant playing time early and then broke into the starting lineup late in the season.

Now a redshirt senior, Washington is hoping to help the Sooners’ young corners to be ready if and when a similar opportunity comes their way.

“The biggest thing is his passion,” Valai, the Sooners’ cornerbacks coach, said of Washington. “What you do proves who you are or what you believe on a daily basis (proves who you are). We talk about guys being brilliant at the basics, being humble and hungry, because in life two things happen — you’re going to be humble or get humbled. Woodi stays humble every single day with his mindset, mentality, disposition as he walks around.”

Valai and defensive coordinator Ted Roof use Washington as an example of the culture they’re working to create.

“You can say, ‘Hey, this is what is looks like.’ So they get the picture,” Roof said of Washington’s attention to detail in preseason camp. “The way Woodi prepares, the way he handles himself, just the type of worker, competitor and young man he is, it’s a great example for our other guys.”

The other remains up for grabs, with Gentry Williams, Kendel Dolby and Jasiah Wagoner figuring to be the primary options there.

Williams played in 12 games last season as a freshman, missing only the Cheez-It Bowl due to injury.

After a collapse that sent him to the hospital and kept him out for the spring, Williams has performed well overall in camp.

Dolby is an NEO transfer whose collegiate experience gave him a boost in the competition.

“His tackling has always been great,” Valai said. “And he’s been a physical guy, but just understanding a little bit more on the outside, the details of it.”

Wagoner has made a quick impression among the group.

“The most dangerous people in the world are the people who have no fear,” Valai said. “And he has no fear in anything he does. He’s not scared to compete against anybody on the football field and that’s one thing you love about him.”

As the Sooners close in on the season opener, the competition remains at corner.

“Woodi has done a good job. He’s been our most consistent guy,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said. “Everybody else is fighting for the same opportunity right now. Nobody’s pulled ahead of anybody.”

OU cornerback Kendel Dolby (15) joined the Sooners via the transfer portal the past offseason from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

OU cornerbacks depth chart

Name, Class, Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

The starters

Woodi Washington, RSr., 5-11, 202, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Oakland)

Gentry Williams, So., 6-0, 182, Tulsa (Booker T. Washington)

The reserves

Kendel Dolby, Jr., 5-11, 184, Springfield, Ohio (NEO)

Jasiah Wagoner, Fr., 5-11, 177, Spanaway, Wash. (Spanaway Lake)

Kani Walker, RSo., 6-2, 202, Suwanee, Ga. (Louisville)

Makari Vickers, Fr., 6-1, 200, Quincy, Fla. (Munroe)

Jacobe Johnson, Fr., 6-2, 192, Mustang

