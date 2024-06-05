What makes UK and college baseball ‘super’ fun? We asked those who love the game.

For the first time in program history, Kentucky baseball is the host for an NCAA Tournament super regional this weekend, starting Saturday night against Oregon State.

Watching the crowds watching the Wildcats capture the Lexington Regional at Kentucky Proud Park the past two seasons, you realize the people who love college baseball really, really love college baseball.

So I asked people around UK’s program what they find so appealing about the sport.

Keith Madison, former UK coach and current radio analyst: “(1) Players at the college level give a much better effort on most plays, especially base running. College players run hard on the bases and give 100 percent home-to-first on ground balls and pop-ups. They make hard turns at first on base hits, applying more pressure on the defense.

“(2) Overall, college players have better attitudes. (3) College players are much more accessible to fans and appreciate them more. (4) In most cases college hitters have a better two-strike approach to hitting. They don’t try to hit ‘bombs’ with two strikes. (5) College players seem to have more fun playing the game. Consequently, the fans have more fun watching them.”

Darren Headrick, play-by-play voice of Kentucky baseball: “College baseball has something for everyone. It’s a kid’s game played by young adults. That creates a dichotomy of high-level athleticism and childhood antics (rally caps, choreographed celebrations, etc).

“College baseball offers tradition, passion and pageantry. Pick any SEC ballpark and you will be treated to different atmospheres, sights and smells. But the one thing they have in common? Unbridled energy and passion. It has grown enough to fill the void where fans used to impatiently wait for college football.

“Lastly, college baseball naturally lends itself to the berth of legendary players and moments. Added to that, it gives fans a glimpse of the future stars of Major League Baseball.”

Kentucky pitcher Trey Pooser (51) signs an autograph for a fan before the Wildcats played South Carolina in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Alabama, last month.

Dick Gabriel of the UK Sports Network: “I like how unpredictable it can be. No lead is safe, with metal bats and young guys still learning how to pitch. Plus, as is usually the case with college vs. pro sports, it’s ‘happier.’ (Shout out to Dave Kindred, who first penned the phrase.)“

Matt May, UK baseball sports information director: “There is a romance about college baseball, for me. It’s pure. Yes, NIL has changed the world but, by and large, young men play for the TEAM and not the extra-curriculars. Spend any time with them off the field (on the bus, suspect hotel continental breakfasts, random trips to Publix, whatever) and you realize they’re just kids with a dream having the time of their lives. You can’t fake that and it’s contagious.

“There is a genuineness in college baseball, like it’s the final frontier of all that makes athletics special. Name another arena where you see the team bus driver crying after a big win because he just cares so deeply about the kids. That passion and depth of care makes it amazing.”

UK baseball superfan Glenn Gremillion: “(Some kids) are naturals, but then you have your bench-warmers, your bus-seat guys, they may never get (to the major leagues), but they have their chances back and forth. But it’s such a dream for a little kid to fulfill. Then you get guys, their dream will end when their season ends, but they still give their all. They don’t go any further, but they give it everything they’ve got. It’s not about anything they get out of it other than their passion.”

Carl Nathe, UK baseball’s public address announcer for 12 seasons: “Watching the current team is highly entertaining because the roster is loaded with players who like to have fun. The dugout antics are terrific! Kudos to coach Nick Mingione for letting the players enjoy themselves while playing an aggressive style which puts lots of pressure on the opposing ball club. It’s hard to argue with the results — another SEC title, earning the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, capturing a second straight NCAA regional championship, and now hosting a super regional. Big Blue Nation has bought in and the fans are coming out and packing Kentucky Proud Park. Here’s hoping 2024 is the year the Cats make it to Omaha for the College World Series.”

This weekend

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State

What: NCAA Tournament super regional

When: Saturday-Monday

Where: Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington

At stake: Winner of best-of-three series advances to College World Series

Tickets: UKBaseballTix.com

SCHEDULE

Saturday: 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday: 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Monday (if necessary): TBA (TBA)

