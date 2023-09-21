'He makes tremendous plays': Kobe Hylton makes his mark as elite safety

Every player the UTEP football team puts on the field came to El Paso for a reason.

In the best case scenario that's because the power conferences overlooked someone they should have grabbed, and that's part of why safety Kobe Hylton will be playing in the Sun Bowl on Saturday night against UNLV.

Actually, that's more the reason he ended up at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2021 as a transfer from Northwestern Oklahoma A&M junior college, after the COVID season made it hard for junior college players to get recruited in general.

More: C-USA football standings

As for why he then jumped over to UTEP after never seeing the field for Louisiana, that's because the Miners saw a 6-foot, 205-pound wrecking ball with a love of contact and hitting and decided he looked more like a safety than a cornerback.

"It screams safety," UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. "Everything about him — his physicality — why put that guy where people can run away from him? We felt the middle of the field was the best spot for him."

Hylton figured that out years before, and after one season as a redshirting cornerback at Lafayette, he reached out to other schools that recruited him out of NEO — UTEP chief among them — to hit the reset button.

That's worked brilliantly for UTEP and Hylton. The Georgia native was an instant starter and star last year as a sophomore when he made honorable mention All-Conference USA, then he returned from a two-game injury absence last week against Arizona and forced the Miners' first fumble turnover of the season with an athletic hit.

More: C-USA schedule

He's one of the UTEP players who should have an NFL shot, certainly as a safety, a position he knew some time ago was where his future would be.

"I grew up (in youth football) playing corner, I really didn't know my position until I got to high school," Hylton said. "Growing up playing park ball, corner is cool, but the more you grow up, the faster people get, I needed to find a position I could stick with, that I could make progress with.

"Once I left high school, I knew safety was my position, that aggressiveness I played with. Every play I feel like I'm going to be the better guy. Whoever is in front of me I'm going to dominate."

More: "I really like this team": UTEP, Dimel not in panic mode despite offensive struggles

As for UTEP, "When I hit the portal I was just looking for somebody who'd let me play my position and trusted me," Hylton said. "Coach Dimel was that one. When he reached out, then I saw what they did the year before with the bowl game (the New Mexico Bowl), I saw it as a perfect opportunity to pick up where they left off."

In fact, Dimel was at a hotel room in Albuquerque on the early signing day in December of 2021 when he announced Hylton's signing, part of a secondary rebuild that hit high gear when Hylton came over. Dimel said he knew he was getting a fast, physical player with a nose for the ball, he soon found out he was getting a big addition to the locker room.

"He's such an athlete, he's tenacious out there, he throws his body around and makes plays," Dimel said. "He's a great leader, a lot like some of our other guys in that he's a good person who cares about the team.

"He makes tremendous plays, he made one of those plays few guys can make in last week's game (the forced fumble) so we see it every week when he plays."

Safety Josiah Allen sees that leadership every day.

"He brings that intensity," Allen said. "He makes sure everyone is doing their job and he keeps the energy up, which is contagious."

Hylton says the key to his leadership is just being natural. During his two week injury absence, he wasn't really absent. At practices he was engaged with his teammates between plays, working with them, then taking mental reps during plays.

"I'm just being me," he said. "I just make sure everybody is on the same page. I don't want to be 'I'm the leader of everybody.' I give people roles to do, they do their roles and we're all one big leader."

While he's always pushing himself and his teammates to be their best, Hylton said he feels comfortable with his team, his school and his new city.

"I love it," he said of El Paso. "The scenery is different, it's always sunny, there are the mountains. At night, I can look over into Mexico and see the lights."

On Saturday against UNLV, Hylton figures to be a shining star, like he usually is when he's sprinting around the football field making plays.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'He makes tremendous plays': Kobe Hylton makes mark as elite safety