What makes Texans coach DeMeco Ryans anxious about Week 1

DeMeco Ryans has plenty of reasons to be anxious about Week 1.

The Houston Texans are taking on the Baltimore Ravens, the ever contending AFC North juggernauts led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The matchup is a challenging way for the Texans to kick off the 2023 campaign.

Ryans is also making his debut as an NFL coach, as the man in charge on the sidelines. No longer will the 39-year-old be a part of the decisions, but Ryans will be making the calls.

Incidentally if there were an aspect of the impending bout that is making Ryans lose sleep, it is out of his control.

“I think one thing that would keep me up, and it shouldn’t, but it’s just making sure our guys go out and operate with precision,” Ryans told reporters Sept. 4. “Making sure our guys play as one — it’s one thing that I’ve been preaching all offseason is just us — like team-first, being a team.”

Ryans wants his players to not worry about who gets the credit, but rather how the team can, “be successful when everyone plays together as one single unit.”

Said Ryans: “I just want to see us go out and play complimentary football, all three phases in sync, being where we are supposed to be, being accountable, being trustworthy to each other, and playing with that enthusiasm and fire that I truly believe in that ignites a team.”

The inevitable kickoff begins Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at M&T Bank Stadium.

