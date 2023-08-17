What makes Tennessee football's running backs most productive trio in SEC | Adams

The Doak Walker Award watch list was announced last week. And I applaud the selection committee for its preseason promptness and thoroughness.

As a voter for the nation’s top running back, I decided to familiarize myself with the names. That was before I realized the list was about 80 players long.

The list will grow even longer since schools can nominate a running back after the season starts.

Tennessee football won’t have to wait until the games begin, though. It already has nominated two running backs, Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small.

Together they form one of the most overlooked running back tandems in UT history.

Don’t get the wrong idea. I’m not suggesting they’re in the same class with the likes of Chuck Webb and Reggie Cobb, Jamal Lewis and Travis Henry, Charlie Garner and James Stewart – to name a few of the Vols’ dynamic duos.

Neither Small nor Wright made first- or second-team All-SEC in preseason. Both often seem to be running in the shadows of an offense that is more apt to make a Heisman Trophy candidate out of a quarterback – or even a wide receiver – than a running back.

But coach Josh Heupel’s offense doesn’t discriminate against running backs. Wright and Small have capitalized on that. Both could finish in the top 20 on Tennessee’s all-time career rushing list.

UT’s running game isn’t a two-player partnership. Dylan Sampson rushed for 397 yards while averaging 6.8 yards per carry last season as a freshman.

Sampson, Small and Wright combined to rush for 2,006 yards last season. That gives Tennessee one of the most experienced and productive threesomes in the SEC.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia’s top three returning running backs are Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Branson Robinson. They combined to rush for 1,691 yards last season.

Defending SEC West champion LSU’s top three returning running backs – Josh Williams, Noah Cain and John Emery – totaled 1,316 yards last season.

Alabama’s top three returning backs – Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jam Miller – rushed for 938 yards in 2022.

Georgia, LSU and Alabama are the SEC teams ranked ahead of the Vols in preseason top 25s. They also have a history of producing better running games than the Vols. But that gap is closing.

Although the Bulldogs are renowned for deep, talented running back groups under coach Kirby Smart, their biggest offensive weapon the past two seasons was quarterback Stetson Bennett, who is now in the NFL. Their second biggest offensive weapon? All-America tight end Brock Bowers, who could play running back if needed.

Alabama has leaned more on its quarterbacks than running backs the past two seasons. That’s easy to do when your quarterback is Bryce Young, who, like Bennett, has moved on to the NFL.

LSU goes four deep in proven running backs after adding Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs, a Louisiana native, in May. He rushed for 821 yards last season.

Despite how well stacked the Tigers are at running back, their greatest running threat remains quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker bolstered Tennessee’s running game last season. Joe Milton can’t match Hooker as a runner, but he has the size and the strength to break tackles.

However, freshman Nico Iamaleava, Milton’s backup, is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. The risk of injury might make UT more reluctant to run its quarterback, which will create extra opportunities for its top three running backs.

Wright, Small and Sampson should welcome that.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football running back depth is best in SEC. Here's why