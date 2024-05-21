Who makes Scotland squad for BBC pundits?

The excitement is mounting as Euro 2024 edges closer, with just over three weeks until the tournament kicks off.

The buzz builds again on Wednesday when Scotland head coach Steve Clarke names a 28-man squad.

Two unlucky souls will be trimmed from the pack on 7 June, with warm-up friendlies against Gibraltar and Finland to come.

A few regulars are missing through injury and some more are doubts.

So, who will make the cut for mouthwatering Group A games against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary - and hopefully beyond?

On the eve of Clarke's eagerly anticipated announcement, some of BBC Scotland's football pundits have a go at picking their squads...

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, who appeared at Euro 2017 and the 2019 Women's World Cup, suggests Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston as a solution to the absence of Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson.

The uncapped 20-year-old has an Austrian Bundesliga winners' medal but only started twice in the league, making regular appearances from the bench.

There are also places for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong.

For Peter Grant, his former club Celtic's stand-in right-back Anthony Ralston would get the nod.

Like all the others, he is backing a recall for James Forrest, while there is a shout for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway, who has looked lively at under-21 level.

Danny Armstrong gets a spot, injury-hit stalwart Grant Hanley misses out and there is a surprise inclusion of Motherwell's 17-year-old talent Lennon Miller.

Former Scotland winger Neil McCann also makes room for Ralston, who has eight caps and one international goal.

He is the only one campaigning for Hearts-bound Blair Spittal, who had an excellent season with Motherwell, and ex-Rangers and Livingston forward Ryan Hardie.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals for Plymouth Argyle this term.

Michael Stewart is the only pundit picking four goalkeepers and retains Motherwell's Liam Kelly, who gets the chop from the rest.

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder would like to see David Turnbull, now of Cardiff City, recalled, along with winger Ryan Fraser, who has helped Southampton reach the Championship play-off final.

Liam Cooper and Greg Taylor get left behind, with just eight defenders selected, while Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker Ryan Gauld is the wildcard entry here.

Sportscene host Steven Thompson is the only one campaigning for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak to make the trip to Germany.

The 18-year-old forward had knee surgery in December and has only just returned to training.

Danny Armstrong pops up again after his six goals and 10 assists in the Premiership.

Sportsound regular Tom English sees merit in a recall for Ryan Fraser, who won the last of his 26 caps in November 2022.

Like Grant, he is backing a first call-up for Tommy Conway, who has hit 12 goals for Bristol City this season.

