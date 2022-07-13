What makes Ryan Jensen one of the NFL’s best centers

NFL free agency is littered with cautionary tales about overpaying veterans in the offseason, but Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quite the success story.

In the four years since Jensen signed with the Bucs after starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens, he’s established himself as one of the NFL’s best centers, and an anchor for the unit that protected Tom Brady all the way to a Lombardi Trophy.

What makes Jensen one of the league’s best at his position?

Doug Farrar from Touchdown Wire recently ranked the best centers in the league heading in the 2022 season, and here’s some of what he had to say about Jensen, who came in at No. 8 on his list:

One of the old cliches about the NFL is that interior pressure is a death knell for quarterbacks. That might apply to Tom Brady more than any other passer in the league. Over his lengthy NFL career, Brady has demonstrated time and again his ability to evade pressure off the edges. But quick, interior pressure through the A-Gaps is something that historically has given him problems. Which makes Ryan Jensen’s job down in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers incredibly important. Since Brady joined the Buccaneers, Jensen has been tasked with helping to keep those interior gaps free and clear, giving Brady time to set up in the pocket and work comfortably. Over the past two seasons, Jensen has down just that, and last year he allowed just a pair of sacks. Brady’s decision to return for another season has Buccaneers fans hopeful for another deep playoff run. Jensen’s ability to keep Brady clean, and help pave the way for the Tampa Bay backs in the running game, will be a big reason for those hopes coming to fruition.

It didn’t take long after Brady announced his return for another season in Tampa Bay for Jensen, who was heading into free agency again, to re-sign with the Bucs on a new long-term deal.

As the Bucs chase another Super Bowl in what could be Brady’s last season, Jensen’s presence will once again play a vital role.

