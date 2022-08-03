What makes Patriots training camp different from others? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what makes New England Patriots training camp different from others. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Marcus Jones may have a number of roles in 2022.
Mac Jones has never hidden the fact that he’s a perfectionist.
Tyrann Mathieu's return headlines three players to watch at today's Saints training camp, via @RossJackson:
To hear offensive coordinator Shane Waldron tell it, the Seahawks have some kind of plan at this position that's worth keeping secret.
When Chloe Kelly whipped off her top to celebrate England’s Euros trophy winning goal, she could not have known the impact of a simple act. But in revealing her sports bra, to a packed out Wembley and millions watching on TV, the 24-year-old brokered a much-needed conversation around bras and breasts in sport.
Why were the Dolphins severely punished for tampering with Tom Brady while the ex-Patriots quarterback got off scot-free? Here's what the NFL rulebook tells us.
The Steelers quarterback battle is really heating up.
Bears OT Teven Jenkins has missed 5 training camp practices. But he's finally speaking out - on social media - about what's going on. Kinda.
Brandon Aiyuk provided a simple explanation for all of the commotion during Tuesday's 11-on-11 team drills.
Inside the swirl that kept Dan Quinn in Dallas despite Mike McCarthy rumors, plus the latest from Tuesday's practice and what to do at WR? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson's first training camp hasn't come without challenges. He's been knocked down but hasn't stopped getting back up.
This catch by #49ers WR Malik Turner is fun.
Teven Jenkins responds to the rumors surrounding his name via Twitter.
There's a reason Tom Brady is synonymous with NFL bling, the famed quarterback has more wins than any other player. Learn about other record holders.
Gary Lineker says he will not be “bullied” into censoring himself on Twitter after mocking the “ludicrous” furore sparked by a pun he made about Chloe Kelly’s celebration of the goal that secured European Championship glory for England Women.
Packers QB Jordan Love made two big throws during Tuesday's training camp practice.
Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick gives us the players to watch for the Jaguars and Raiders in Thursday's Hall of Fame game.
If Trill Williams wishes to see what an undrafted Dolphins rookie cornerback can eventually become, he needs only to look across the room during team meetings.
The 16-page decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson gives the NFL the factual findings necessary to impose, through the appeal process, a much longer suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. But the written ruling does not leave the NFL unscathed. Judge Robinson determined that Watson did what he’s accused of doing, and that he basically [more]
One of the more common questions raised in response to Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games flows from a fairly obvious set of comparisons. How does Watson, who faced 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, get suspended only six games when Cardinal receiver DeAndre [more]