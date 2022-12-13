What makes Patriots a sustainable playoff team? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses the New England Patriots.
The "GMFB" crew discusses the New England Patriots.
The Bills have announced a few roster moves, including the return of one of their formerly key receivers. As was previously reported earlier on Tuesday, Buffalo made it official that receiver Cole Beasley has signed with the team’s practice squad. Beasley appeared in two games for Tampa Bay earlier this year, catching four passes for [more]
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware was due a $1 million bonus [more]
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Alabama head coach Nick Saban comments on the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Jared Goff is suddenly an option for the Lions in 2023.
The Patriots could have aired it out on Monday night to stick it to Arizona DC Vance Joseph. But as Phil Perry writes, the offense seems committed to a low-risk approach that won't lose them games -- yet leaves little margin for error.
The Detroit Lions crack the top-10 in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings to conclude Week 14.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Trent Williams explained why Brock Purdy's success comes from his background and previous coaching.