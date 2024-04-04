What makes NC State’s Wes Moore an elite basketball coach? His players explain.

Every time the N.C. State women’s basketball team steps onto the court at Reynolds Coliseum, it sees one name: Kay Yow.

It’s a tribute and reminder of the former Wolfpack coach who took the program to great heights, setting a standard for success. She reached the pinnacle of basketball, taking her 1998 squad to the Final Four. That was — until this week — the only time the Wolfpack earned the coveted spot.

Now, Wes Moore has positioned himself in the same realm as Yow. Moore, 66, rebuilt the program into a regular postseason team. It has made five trips to the Sweet 16 since 2018 and two Elite Eight appearances in the last three seasons. And, it’s back in the Final Four.

Despite the track record of success, N.C. State wasn’t expected to be in this position. The Wolfpack players and parents, however, believe Moore deserves a lot of credit — even if he won’t take it.

Mar 31, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Saniya Rivers (22), head coach Wes Moore and guard Aziaha James (10) celebrate after a game against the Texas Longhorns in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

“He wants to win all the time, and I love his passion,” junior guard Aziaha James said after winning the Elite Eight. “He wants us to be up top, no matter what people say. Just the love he has for us; he treats us like we are his own kids. There’s so much love here.”

What makes Wes Moore an elite coach

That’s not the only thing that’s made Moore successful. He might seem predictable, and he is in some respects. He’s known for saying his teams should be consistent like McDonald’s French fries and his love of lunch. He’s an outspoken, honest and expressive person.

But his team also called him adaptable. Moore balances trust and respect with high standards. That’s what makes him an elite coach, his players said.

“I think he knows how to coach different players and he makes adjustments to how he coaches them,” River Baldwin, graduate center, said. “He also recognizes things like for the team as a whole. He’s not going to coach us how he coached last year’s team.”

Junior guard Saniya Rivers has spent two years playing under Moore. She recalls conversations with Moore about how to achieve individual and team goals. One of the biggest areas of growth has come from their communication methods.

NC State’s coach Wes Moore sends in Mimi Collins (2) against Chattanooga during the second half of the first round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, March 23, 2024. N.C. State won 64-45.

Mimi Collins said he yells a lot and gets on players. That works for several of them, but it doesn’t work with Rivers. The two used to butt heads a lot. Yelling makes her frustrated. Moore still yells sometimes, she admits sometimes it happens, but he’s prioritized a different approach for her.

“He really takes the time to just step back and say, ‘You know, Niya,’” Rivers said, describing the way Moore now approaches instruction. “It just helps me understand where he’s coming from in this. We’re doing better, and I really appreciate him for trying.”

How trust and respect turn into Wolfpack wins

Zoe Brooks struggled at times earlier this season with playing efficiently. Moore pulled her out of the lineup, which allowed her to see from the bench exactly what the team needed from the freshman guard.

Now, she’s much more confident in her role. In the last four NCAA tournament games, Brooks contributed 42 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists with six turnovers, eight steals, and a handful of other deflections that didn’t make the stat sheet.

James, who started at N.C. State as a freshman, said her relationship and communication with Moore grew and improved over the years.

He can also evaluate his team and each person’s strengths, building game plans and systems around what he has instead of the other way around, senior guard Madison Hayes said. He understands how to capitalize on the personnel of any given roster.

Collins and Rivers said much of that comes from Moore’s respect for the players. They’re allowed to communicate, share concerns and express what they’re seeing on the floor. And, he gets them to a place where trust is at the forefront.

It’s absolutely why the Wolfpack is back in the Final Four. It might’ve taken over 20 years, but Moore got them there.

“Every team is going to be different. Every player is going to be different and none of us are the same,” Rivers said on Saturday. “You can’t coach every player like they’re the same … Now we’re at an Elite Eight, potentially a Final Four, potentially a championship — because he took the time to learn his players individually.”