Who makes All-NBA First Team?
With just 2 guards, 2 forwards and 1 center, there are tough calls at every position. But is there an easy selection?
The Pelicans ended their season with a whimper against the Lakers, dropping their fourth straight game to close the regular season, 110-98.
Lonzo Ball, along with multiple teammates, will miss the New Orleans Pelicans' regular season finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday evening.
One week after Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition as an alternate, Dicky Pride won on the PGA Tour Champions as a Monday qualifier.
Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.
Japan's Shohei Ohtani blasted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth as the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Sunday.
Seth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over the undermanned Orlando Magic on Friday. Joel Embiid contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic on Sunday. The Sixers played without key reserve Dwight Howard, who was suspended after being assessed his league-high 16th technical foul on Thursday.
The Lakers needed a win, and they got it.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.
There is still plenty to figure out as the NBA regular season comes to an end.
Top ranked lightweight Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira capturing the 155-pound title at UFC 262 on Saturday. Oliveira was badly hurt by Michael Chandler in the first round of the main event title bout, but survived. In the opening moments of the second frame, Oliveira landed a left hand that sent Chandler crashing to the canvas. Chandler quickly got back to his feet but Oliveira continued to connect until Chandler was back down on the ground and the referee had no choice but to intervene. Following Oliveira's career-defining moment, Poirier congratulated the newly crowned champion and also sent a message to the defeated Chandler. "Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows," Poirier posted on Twitter. Conor McGregor addresses Charles Oliveira, teases he’s next Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021 Oliveira's path to a UFC title was record setting. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. Poirier could have fought for the title, but the former interim champion opted to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas instead.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
UFC president Dana White says Jon Jones is the GOAT, but it doesn't matter one way or the other if he returns to the octagon.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Dustin Poirier had respectful words for Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler in the aftermath of UFC 262.
Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.
The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.