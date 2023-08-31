What makes the Michigan Wolverines running back duo special

Over the last two seasons the Michigan Wolverines offense has relied heavily on their running backs.

Last season alone, 41 touchdowns came on the ground and 18 of these were scored by Blake Corum.



Mike Hart has himself a very talented running backs room with the best duo in the country in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

Lets’s take a look at both.

Blake Corum

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Last season, Blake Corum had a Heisman finalist resume before going down in the Illinois game in Week 12. The unanimous All-American could have easily entered into the 2023 NFL draft but decided to come back for his senior season and try to help the Wolverines reach their ultimate goal — a national championship. Corum averaged 121.9 yards per game a year ago and almost six yards per carry. The 5-foot-8 running back has a very high football IQ and quick footwork that makes even the best linebackers miss.

Off the field, Corum is an exceptional leader which was exemplified this offseason when he was named one of the six team captains.

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Donovan Edwards enters this season as the No. 44 ranked player on PFF Top 50 NFL draft board. Edwards plans to enter the NFL draft following this season and will look to boost his draft stock with a big year — both on the ground as a receiver.

Last season, Edwards rushed for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns. But what makes Edwards special is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Despite having some injury issues, Edwards had 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns a year ago. He’s also not afraid to air it out — notably Edwards threw a 75 yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game.



The biggest nightmare for opposing coaches this season could be seeing Corum and Edwards line up in the backfield at the same time. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will have plenty of options to keep it on the ground with his runnings backs or to go through the air. The duo and the rest of the Wolverines will take the field this Saturday against East Carolina at Noon.



Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire