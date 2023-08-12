What makes Kamarion Franklin Memphis area's No. 1 football recruit? Handoff from mom started it all

Lake Cormorant’s Kamarion Franklin poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Tammy Nolen and Dorothy Jackson aren’t surprised that Kamarion Franklin turned into one of the most sought-after edge rushers in the Class of 2024.

Nolen, Franklin’s mother, and Jackson, his grandmother, saw it from the very beginning. When he first picked up a football at 3 years old, it was as if he was destined for success.

And for Franklin, that came almost immediately.

That started out playing running back primarily until he was a freshman at Lake Cormorant. He played one playoff game on defense and it was clear his path to college football was going to be as an edge rusher.

Now as Franklin enters his senior season with the Gators, he’s the No. 1 recruit in the Commercial Appeal Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects in the Memphis area for the Class of 2024, selected by the newspaper. The four-star recruit is the No. 1 player in Mississippi, the No. 45 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 8 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite.

"I think he’ll have his best season he’s ever had here,” said Nick Nester, football coach at Lake Cormorant.

Franklin, who plans to announce his commitment Aug. 19, didn’t just get good by chance. He’s inspired by his late grandfather and loves football as much as anything else in his life.

His rise to one of the top players in the nation with Tennessee, Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Florida State as his finalists is just the beginning of how Franklin turned into the area’s premier recruit.

“Me, putting that football in his hand at the age of 3,” Nolen said, “I didn’t realize he would love it that much.”

Inspired by his family

Franklin was 9 when his grandfather, Willie Jackson, died. One of the best ways for him to honor his grandfather was to continue to shine on the football field.

Football was the crux of their relationship.

Franklin's grandmother recalled him looking at her while they were on a recruiting trip to Miami and saying, “‘Grandma, you remember (grandad) saying that I was going to make it,’” Jackson recalled. “I said, ‘I sure you do.’ I said, ‘You remember it too.’ ‘He said, ‘Yes ma’am.’”

Franklin’s grandfather supported him during his youth football days. Their conversations often centered around football. His grandfather would always coach him, giving him tips as well as being somebody Franklin could talk to about football whenever.

“He was one of the first ones, if not the first one to tell me I was going to be great,” Franklin said.

That’s why Franklin continues to honor his grandfather through his success on the field.

“He still has him in his heart in everything that he does,” Nolen said.

His grandmother continues to inspire him as well off the football field.

Franklin sees his potential on the football field and the successes it has brought him while he’s still in high school. But that’s not the most important thing to him. As much as he likes to see himself succeed, he’s all about helping others.

That comes from his grandmother.

“She tells him, each day that you wake up, try to be a blessing to somebody,” Nolen said. “No matter what, try to be a blessing to somebody.”

And Franklin plans on using that advice as he continues to gain a bigger platform.

“He wants to make a positive influence on children and people who are less fortunate,” Jackson said.

When he’s traveled around, he’s seen a lot of homeless people and he wants to make an impact any way he can, his grandmother said.

He plans on hosting a football camp in Lake Cormorant before he graduates in December and leaves for college.

“It’s important not to look down on nobody,” Franklin said. “A lot of people look at me like a big time (recruit) and stuff like that, but I remind people that I am the same as you.

"You can be the best player in the world and not be a good person. So I want to be remembered for the heart that I got.”

Dominating on the field

When Franklin does step on the field, you can’t miss him. His 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame stands out. His speed off the edge helps him terrorize opposing offenses.

Last season, he had lofty goals of breaking the school record for sacks in a season and he did that with 19. And he did it in just eight games played, after he suffered a sprained MCL and missed the end of the season. And he had 11 sacks his sophomore season, the first full year he played on the defensive line.

To him, 30 sacks will be easy to reach.

“My first year I had 11 sacks and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Franklin said. “... I feel if I can do 11, know what I’m doing and turn around and do 19, as I’m getting the concept better, by my third year, I feel like 30, that’s easy.”

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw__.

