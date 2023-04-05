What makes Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness a first round pick? ESPN explores his NFL talents

Lukas Van Ness is the prototype build that the modern-day NFL team loves to add and slot along the defensive line. He has the strength to slide inside and stuff up some gaps, he has the speed to beat a pass rusher and get home on the quarterback, and he comes from an Iowa scheme where he understands the game of football at a high level.

But what makes Van Ness a future first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft? After all, he never technically started a single game in his time with the Hawkeyes. ESPN’s Matt Miller dove into the skills and talent that have Van Ness going so high in this upcoming draft.

Comp: George Karlaftis Van Ness never started a game in college but wowed with his quickness and agility while playing defensive end for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5, 272-pounder played only two seasons at Iowa but collected 13.5 sacks and 52 pressures as a part-time player. He’s a raw prospect, but it’s easy to get excited about his speed, length and power as a true 4-3 defensive end at the next level. Comparisons to Karlaftis (a 2022 first-rounder) have been made by more than one scout. – Miller, ESPN

The interesting part of ESPN’s thought for Van Ness is the comparison to former Big Ten member, Purdue’s George Karlaftis. He was a first round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs last year. At 6-foot-4, 263 pounds, Van Ness has about an inch and ten pounds on him. The two of them have an identical NFL Combine athleticism score of 78 and a prospect grade of 6.40.

In 27 career games with the Hawkeyes, Van Ness registered 71 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

More!

Riley Moss boasts highest Pro Football Focus career grade among draft-eligible cornerbacks Iowa's Sam LaPorta among The 33rd Team's top five tight end prospects in the 2023 NFL draft 3-week roundup: Where experts think Iowa Hawkeyes could be headed in the 2023 NFL draft Pro Football Focus names Phil Parker nation's top defensive coordinator Iowa vs. LSU title game puts up massive ratings as most-viewed women's game on record

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire