What makes guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'a challenge' in NBA playoffs? Mavs explain

Ian Eagle called it "ridiculous."

A defeated Tim Hardaway Jr. helplessly looked at his teammates. A lone Dallas fan behind OKC's bench yelled, "Oh my God," in frustration.

That's all they could do as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did the improbable down the stretch of OKC's 100-96 road win over Dallas in Game 4 on Monday.

The Thunder trailed by two points with 4:04 remaining when Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his dribble along the baseline. And with Hardaway draped over him, he launched a shot from behind the backboard that somehow found the bottom of the net.

That summed up the night for Gilgeous-Alexander, who helped OKC tie the Western Conference semifinals series at 2. He racked up a game-high 34 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

"He was unbelievable," Dallas guard Luka Doncic said. "He kept making shots. Maybe, at some point, we've got to send a double team. He's just too good. He's very good."

OKC has made life difficult for Doncic this series by placing Lu Dort on him.

As a result, Doncic has been held to an average of 22 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.8 rebounds on 39% shooting from the floor (31% from deep).

But Dallas doesn't have a Dort that it can throw at Gilgeous-Alexander, who has established himself as the best player this series. The MVP runner-up is averaging 31.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and seven assists on 48.4% shooting from the floor (45.5% from deep).

"He's been great," Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said. "He has the ball 90% of the time. You've just to make it tough. He's one of the top players in the world. We've got to just contest. We've got to be better."

Dallas has guarded Gilgeous-Alexander via committee, and P.J. Washington has seen the most time on that assignment.

The two pros spent one season together at Kentucky in 2017-18. But that familiarity hasn't helped Washington, who struggles to keep up on the perimeter with the quicker Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 37 points this series on 50% shooting from the floor (57.1% from deep) when Washington is his primary defender.

"We've just got to make somebody else beat us," Washington said. "Obviously, Shai is a great player, and (OKC) is a great team. ... We've got to figure out a way for somebody else to try to beat us."

Dallas has also thrown Derrick Jones Jr. at Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the series.

The 6-foot-6 forward is arguably the Mavericks' most versatile defender. But even Jones has struggled at times to fight off screens and prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from getting to his mid-range game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has attempted 55 pull-up jumpers from 2-point range this series. He has shot 52.7% in that department.

"It's a challenge," Jones said. "He's a great, young talent in this league. At a young age, he knows where his spots are, and he tries to get to his spots as much as he can. My job is just to try to limit him from getting there."

In Dallas' defense, there is no sure-fire defense for Gilgeous-Alexander. He's averaging 29.5 points this postseason, which ranks fourth among active players.

Gilgeous-Alexander can score from anywhere on the floor, and he also excels at drawing contact. He's averaging 8.5 free throw attempts in the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander's well-rounded offensive game isn't lost on Kyrie Irving, who boasts one of the deepest bags of scoring moves in league history.

"He has a lot of moves in his toolshed that he likes to go to," Irving said. "He's going to score baskets. He's going to get to the free-throw line. Our job is to make it as tough as possible."

Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in OKC (TNT).

It'll be another challenge for Dallas, which can't afford to let Gilgeous-Alexander take over the game once again.

"Shai does play with no fear," Irving said. "When he's playing like that, it galvanizes the group to a higher level. ... Now we're looking forward to going to OKC in another tough environment and tough game. It's a competitor's dream, right there."

