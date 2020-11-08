What makes Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter the perfect hire

Detroit Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter is a straightforward guy.

Just take his nickname in college: "Cheese." It's a short jump from Fetter to "Feta," and a shorter jump from there to "Cheese."

It was a slightly bigger jump in high school, though, that gave him his claim to athletic fame, even before he stepped on the mound for Michigan baseball. Back then, the 6-foot-8 multi-sport athlete gained recognition for blocking 7-foot Greg Oden, the future 2007 NBA draft No. 1 pick, in an AAU basketball game.

"Cheese blocked Oden!" his Michigan teammates would scream whenever Oden, the NBA, or any topic related to basketball came up in casual conversations more than a decade ago.

The video is out there somewhere, his former teammate and longtime friend Matt Petry swears, but an in-depth online search suggests otherwise.

"He certainly liked to let everyone know he blocked Greg Oden in a basketball game," Petry, now Orchard Lake St. Mary's baseball coach, told the Free Press on Friday. "We'd like to give him some fun for it."

For subscribers: AJ Hinch, the Detroit Tigers and the fairy-tale ending he's seeking

View photos Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter is the program's all-time leader in innings pitched. More

Fetter, 34, isn't called "Cheese" very often any more. (His former teammates still use it, though.) He doesn't talk about blocking Oden either, despite how impressive it is. (How many non-NBA players can say they blocked a No. 1 overall pick?)

But those who know Fetter say he remains the same competitor, with the same tenacious approach that led him to make Oden look foolish on the basketball court. But it's a more methodical push these days, as he uses his competitive instincts to inform his preparation as a pitching coach. His pitchers' mental approaches are just as important as their mechanics, and both get exhaustively studied in search of a tactical advantage, no matter how small.

That's the approach Fetter — the Wolverines' pitching coach for the last three seasons — will bring to the Tigers for the forseeable future, after his hire Friday as manager AJ Hinch's pitching coach.

"Major league teams have been knocking on his door for the last year or two, and he wanted to find the right fit," Petry said of Fetter, who literally wears his love for Michigan on his sleeve — he has the phrase "Those who stay" tattooed on his arm, a reference to Bo Schembechler's iconic 1969 speech. "He absolutely loved Michigan, as a player and as a coach. He didn't want to leave for just any job.

"He lives in Ann Arbor with his wife (Jessica) and son (Cole). When the Tigers came calling, that was something that checked all the boxes. He said in a text message it's a bittersweet day, but he's really excited about this."

[ Detroit Tigers' new pitching coach Chris Fetter's formula: 'Highlight strengths' ]

View photos Jun 20, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter looks on during team practice at Creighton on June 20, 2019. More

'Show them who you are'

Indeed, MLB teams have been chasing Fetter.

That's because Fetter is more than just an assistant coach for a recent College World Series finalist. He is an analytics guru who mixes new- and old-school teachings after nearly a decade of moving back and forth between the pro and college coaching ranks.

John Shoemaker noticed Fetter's expertise in 2017 at spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shoemaker has been a minor-league coach and manager in the Dodgers' organization since the early 1980s; Fetter, still learning, came in as the team's minor-league pitching coordinator.