What makes Brock Purdy a great fit for the 49ers offense? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The former NFL quarterback and TNF on Amazon analyst spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon about the young 49ers signal caller and what makes him so successful in Kyle Shanhan’s offense. Hear the full conversation on “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” - and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ryan joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Jameson — to find out how Jameson is rallying fans behind bringing an international pro American football game to Dublin, visit JamesonSports.com.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: Week one is always an exciting time. It's basically like the tidal wave completely hits you, washes you over with all this new information. But Ryan, it also tends to be a perfect time for wild overreactions. What do you think coming out of week one is the potential biggest overreaction or is there a particular overreaction you've seen so far?

RYAN FITZPATRICK: Well, I got to see a lot on Sunday because my son, he's a junior in high school and had all his buddies over, and we watched together, and all they care about is fantasy. So they're trading Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, this is the end. Oh my gosh, Drake London didn't have any catches. So that's all I heard on the fantasy end, you know.

But I came out of it more with San Francisco looked really good. I mean, San Francisco, it was a great performance by Brock Purdy because of the question marks from his injury last year, because of, is this really the guy? And then the comments from Patrick Peterson and him going at him twice for touchdowns, that was one of the things that left the biggest impression on me this weekend.

MATT HARMON: He's got such a great cast around him too, and guys that I think-- like, a guy like Brandon Aiyuk. I'm a huge Brandon Aiyuk fan. I think he's been, like, one of the-- quietly one of the best underrated route runners in the NFL the last few years. And he really looked like he's taken his game to another level in week one. Just what you've seen from Brock particularly, what do you think makes him such a good fit with Kyle Shanahan and maybe what allows him to accentuate some of these guys so well?

RYAN FITZPATRICK: Well, just from last year, and it's something that's very difficult for a young guy to come into and do, but he's an elite decision maker. He really is. More often than not, he's making the perfect decision. He's an accurate quarterback.

He's athletic enough to when he needs to get out of the pocket, whether it is to escape and make a throw or gain some yards with his feet, he can do it. So that team is just such a great place to be if you're a quarterback, but for him in particular, and being able to think quickly, and deliver the ball on time and accurately, what a great marriage with those two right now.