What makes these 4 Penn State football stars so good?

This Penn State football team may feature one of the best one-on-one practice duels in the nation.

Defensive end Chop Robinson vs. offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

“It’s a spectacle to watch," said senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies. "You got to think about it. With speed, size and strength Chop is one of the strongest in the room. You’d look at him and you wouldn’t say that, but he’s definitely one of the strongest in the room.

"To see them both go at it … watching two special people do special things."

Robinson is one of the top-rated pass rushers in the country; Fashanu is considered one of the top blockers. They're two of the reasons why the Nittany Lions are not only a preseason Top 10 team but a legitimate threat to unseat Ohio State and Michigan in the loaded Big Ten East − and make the College Football Playoffs for the first time.

Both are All-America candidates. Same for Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter and running back Nick Singleton.

All standout performers in 2022 who have yet to reach their lofty potential.

What makes them so good?

We asked their teammates and coaches to describe it:

Chop Robinson, defensive end

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) after recovering a fumble by Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Chop Robinson flashed vast potential in his 2022 Penn State debut (after transferring from Maryland) but remained under the radar.

He developed into the Lions' most consistent pass rush threat but was not a starter. He played underweight at about 235 pounds.

He's now added 15 pounds and is being touted as one of the top returned edge rushers in the country.

Olu Fashanu: "He definitely knows how to get off the ball, that’s his main attribute. He knows that he’s fast and that’s something he’s definitely worked on this offseason.

"He’s even faster now, these first few days of camp. There’s definitely a change in that. It’s going to be scary for opposing teams. Last year I already thought he was pretty unblockable for other teams, but this year going to be a different story."

Kalen King, cornerback: “Some games, he doesn’t even wear gloves. That’s when I knew he was a little bit crazy," King told Pro Football Focus. "He doesn’t wear gloves, arm sleeves, nothing. He just puts the shoulder pads and pants on and walks out there. That’s when I knew he was serious because he’s dangerous. He’s explosive, he’s fast, he’s aggressive."

Abdul Carter, linebacker

Reporter Bruce Badgley interviews Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter during football media day at Beaver Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in State College.

Abdul Carter certainly dominated in stretches in the second half of last year. He became just the second Nittany Lion freshman to post a season of 10-plus tackles for loss and six-plus sacks (PSU defensive line coach Deion Barnes was the other).

Since, Carter has gotten bigger and reportedly faster − now a super-sized linebacker at 250 pounds.

Is PSU 'catching up' off the field? Penn State's NIL rush to stay relevant: 'This could go wrong really quickly.'

Will he raise his level of play and consistency to be considered among the recent greats at Linebacker U.? He continues to draw comparisons to Micah Parsons.

Hunter Nourzad, offensive lineman: "He’s extremely quick. He’ll slide around you. You can think you’re taking a great angle and you blink your eye and he’s around you. Quickness, agile, fast."

Olu Fashanu: "For a guy his size ... to be able to move the way he does? It’s simply unnatural. Not only that, some guys are just naturally gifted football players. Abdul is that. He knows where the ball is going to go, pre-snap, every play. He’s always the first one to the ball."

Olu Fashanu, offensive tackle

Olu Fashanu started only eight games last season before a season-ending injury − and still earned All-America honors.

He's the top-rated offensive tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus after not yielding a sack in nearly 300 pass blocking reps last year.

Know these 2 Penn State recruits: Escape to Penn State: These teammates survived crime, violence to build football life

Phil Trautwein (offensive line coach): “His power and strength. He has great grip strength. He’s able to tight grab onto people and hold them off. He’s really powerful, so powerful. You can’t bull rush him and he has super long arms where you can’t get around him. He has all the tools."

Hunter Nourzad: “He has an insane body and he’s a freak of nature when it comes to athleticism. ... A defensive end can run straight into him while he’s setting backwards, and he’ll just stop him on a dime. I don’t know how. He has good body positioning, form …"

Nick Singleton, running back

Penn State sophomore running back Nick Singleton talks with reporters during football media day at Beaver Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in State College.

Nick Singleton set the Penn State freshman record for touchdowns (12) last year. He became only the third rookie in school history to rush for 1,000 yards.

Kalen King: he’s just dynamic. He’s so fast, man. If he gets a crease he’s gone. I’ve never seen anybody (catch him). He’s not the fastee guy on the team but he will make you think that. How expoive he is just covers so much ground."

JaJuan Seider, running backs coach: “For him, there is no ceiling," Seider told the Reading Eagle in June. “He’s naturally going to get better. He’s going to get even stronger and faster, which is scary. The whole game’s going to slow down for him even more.

“And he’s eager. People see the game results. They should come and see how hard this kid practices. To me, that’s what makes him special.”

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Chop Robinson, Abdul Carter, Olu Fashanu