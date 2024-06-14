Makenna Nold reflects on experience playing in Optimist Volleyball Games

Jun. 14—JAMESTOWN — Makenna Nold continued the Jamestown Blue Jays legacy of competing in the Optimist All-Star Volleyball matches this year.

"It was a lot of fun," Nold said. "There were so many awesome people that I had the chance to play with and the competition was so much fun. I had a lot of fun throughout my whole weekend there."

Nold was a member of the Optimist Red team and took part in the games on Monday and Tuesday, June 10-11. Nold and the Red team split the two-game series winning the first game in five sets before losing the second game in four sets.

Nold said both games were incredibly competitive. She said the crowds packed the gym at the games and were locked into every point.

"It was truly such an amazing experience," Nold said. "I couldn't ask for a better way to end out my high school volleyball season and career. The coaches were amazing. The players were amazing on both teams and I had a great experience."

Nold's selection continues a streak of seven consecutive years in which a Blue Jay has been selected for the games.

"I messaged Bernadette Newman to ask about her experience throughout it," Nold said. "She said she had a lot of fun and to expect to have a lot of fun and that it would be fun to get to know new people."

Before her senior season, Nold said making the Optimist All-Star Games was one of her goals and she was very happy to accomplish that goal. She said she found out she made the roster in late May or early June.

As a three-sport athlete, Nold said she took part in club volleyball in the winter to stay sharp while she went through basketball and softball season.

In the two matches, Nold played a combined nine sets compiling 25 kills, three blocks, three aces and 19 digs.

"I think my better night was the first night but overall I think I played some pretty good volleyball and my team helped me through a lot," Nold said. "I feel like as a team we really gave it our best shot and we played well together."

While she was the only Blue Jay on either of the teams, Nold said she knew some of the athletes before she got to Fargo for the first game. Nold said it was difficult getting used to new teammates and figuring out how they played. But, she said it was made easier because she got along with her teammates so they could build a relationship on and off the floor. The athletes did not just play the games as Nold said they also spent time together off the floor. Nold said the group of players went to an escape room together, made candles and went to the Thunder Road amusement park in Fargo.

"I had a really fun time getting to know all of these different girls," Nold said. "There's some that I played against in high school and then you come together and meet them and find out their personality and you just love the girls for who they are. I had so much fun getting to know the Class B girls too because I've never played against them or with them or anything. So I had a really good time getting to know everybody on a personal level."

The reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year will continue her volleyball career next year at Concordia University, St. Paul.

"I'm very excited," Nold said. "The skill level there is going to be amazing. The team is going to be amazing and so are the coaches. So I'm excited to get out there and get to work."