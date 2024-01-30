Makenna Deering, Eva Filippova take home WCHA weekly awards

Jan. 29—BEMIDJI — After helping the Bemidji State women's hockey team to four points against St. Thomas, junior Makenna Deering and freshman Eva Filippova have been named the Sterling Trophy WCHA Defender and Rookie of the Week, respectively.

Deering earns her first weekly league accolade after scoring the game-tying, extra-attacker goal Friday night against the Tommies to send the game into overtime. She contributed a team-high eight shots on goal over the weekend. The South St. Paul native was tied for the team lead with a plus-4 rating and led the Beavers with four blocked shots.

Filippova continued her hot streak to end the month of January by stopping 57 of 61 shots she faced over the weekend for a save percentage of .934. She also totaled a 1.94 goals-against-average. Holding the Tommies to just two goals in each game of their series, the Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, native went 1-0-1 over the weekend after stopping 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-2 tie and then earned her fourth victory of the season on Saturday, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

Filippova has taken the reins of the starter's crease during the second half of the season. In the month of January, FIlippova has posted a .937 save percentage and 2.22 goals-against-average. This is the second weekly award for Filippova after being named the Goaltender of the Week on Dec. 11.

She is joined by Wisconsin's Lacey Eden (Forward) and Jane Gervais (Goaltender) as weekly award winners.