Make this early week 11 fantasy football waiver wire pickup

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, one key option to consider ahead of Week 11 waiver claims.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts (40 percent rostered)

Jonathan Taylor looks less and less like the bell-cow back we (and the Colts) might all want him to be with each week that passes. Nyheim Hines, on the other hand, looks safer and safer as a fantasy play with every game. Hines had another huge fantasy effort, this time against Tennessee on TNF, delivering 115 total yards on 17 touches and two total touchdowns. Hines now has three big blow-up games, not to mention a handful of acceptable floor outputs.

We all know how much Philip Rivers loves to throw to running backs, and with Hines being the most proven receiving back on this team, his outlooks seems favorable. If you need more convincing though, just open up your Yahoo Fantasy app and check out Hines’ upcoming schedule. That’s a lot of green.