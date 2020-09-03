Make note of these 10 excellent NFL players — who probably won't help you in fantasy football

I love fantasy football and everyone associated with football should be glad it exists, given the eyeballs and money it brings to the sport. However, at times it can definitely cloud our view of the actual game.

We should all know that “fantasy good” doesn’t mean “actually good” in football and, just as key, even if a player isn’t pumping fantasy lineups with points, it doesn’t mean they are bad.

So with that in mind, I’ll drop 10 players who are much better real-life players than they are fantasy players. Let’s give these guys some needed publicity. Have some better suggestions? Hit me up on Twitter to let me know.

Sorry, haters.

One of the best offensive minds in the NFL believes it is to his offense’s benefit to get Taysom Hill involved. He might be right. Over 63 percent of Hill’s targets resulted in a first down last year; that was the second-highest among all the players to record 10 first downs through the air. He was effective at keeping drives alive on the ground too, with 37 percent of his rushes going for a first down. He did all this while marinating at the quarterback position, continuing to develop. It appears the Saints do seriously consider him as part of their post-Drew Brees world. Despite all that, he should not be eligible at any position other than quarterback. So, definitely a better real-life player than a fantasy one ... until he takes over as the starter.

“Free Duke Johnson” has long been a rallying cry for Football Twitter. And yet, no coaching staff to this point has seen fit to use Duke Johnson as anything more than a bit player. He’s only averaged north of 8.5 fantasy points per game in one season. Pretty wild for a guy who remains the leading rusher at the University of Miami, a school littered with storied running backs.

Johnson has been a really good receiving back with a career 9.0 yards per catch average. Still, a team has granted him fewer than 80 targets in all but one of his NFL seasons. He was even awesome as a runner last year, finishing seventh among backs with 50-plus carries in yards after contact per rush. Alas, it’s probably best we just accept this is Duke’s place in the NFL. Hope is poison.

Dallas Goedert might have the best odds of any player on this list for starting on fantasy squads but let’s be clear: If he played for almost any other team in the NFL he’d have a much higher ADP than TE17 right now.

The third-year tight end is stuck playing second-fiddle behind star Zach Ertz. In fairness, that’s a role that landed him No. 2 on the team in catches, yards, and touchdowns last year. But you can thank the broken Eagles receiving corps for that more than anything else. In addition to his receiving work, Goedert was a top-10 run-blocking tight end last year, according to Pro Football Focus. We’d probably consider this player a clear fantasy TE1 if he ever switched teams.

Sadly, it seems Gus Edwards is destined to fall even further down the pecking order in Baltimore after the drafting of J.K. Dobbins. The former UDFA did fend off a rookie challenger in Justice Hill last year for the backup gig behind Mark Ingram but this time will likely be different. While Edwards may not fit the prototype of a modern NFL back, he’s a blistering runner. His 3.8 stuffed rate (percentage of carries that went for zero or negative yardage) was the lowest among all backs to receive 50-plus carries in 2019. Edwards won fantasy leagues as a rookie in 2018 when he racked up 654 yards and two scores on 122 carries from Weeks 11 to 17. If the stars ever align again, we could see an encore.

