Make $100 in sports bets and get NBA League Pass, courtesy of Yahoo Sports*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM and Yahoo Sports are providing new customers a special offer for the 2020-2021 NBA season. New BetMGM customers in CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV who place $100 in total sports bets within 30 days of signing up will receive NBA League Pass for the 2020-2021 season, courtesy of Yahoo Sports.*

All you need to do to get your NBA League Pass subscription is follow these easy steps:

Log into your Yahoo account Click on the “Let’s Go” button from the NBA League Pass Storefront Create a new BetMGM account Place at least $100 in sports bets within 30 days Receive confirmation email to your Yahoo email account in about 24 hours of completing your $100 in sport bets

Get Started

*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOOLP for full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN). This offer is valid on sports bets only, is good for the 2020-21 NBA regular season, while supplies last, has no cash value, and is not transferable. Full Season NBA League Pass package is valid for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Local and national market blackout rules apply based on your location. See here for NBA League Pass details.

If you are already a NBA League Pass subscriber, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit. Click here to get started .†

†New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Deposit match and registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).