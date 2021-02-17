Make $100 in sports bets and get NBA League Pass, courtesy of Yahoo Sports*

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM and Yahoo Sports are providing new customers a special offer for the 2020-2021 NBA season. New BetMGM customers in CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV who place $100 in total sports bets within 30 days of signing up will receive NBA League Pass for the 2020-2021 season, courtesy of Yahoo Sports.*

All you need to do to get your NBA League Pass subscription is follow these easy steps:

  1. Log into your Yahoo account

  2. Click on the “Let’s Go” button from the NBA League Pass Storefront

  3. Create a new BetMGM account

  4. Place at least $100 in sports bets within 30 days

  5. Receive confirmation email to your Yahoo email account in about 24 hours of completing your $100 in sport bets

Get Started

*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOOLP for full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN). This offer is valid on sports bets only, is good for the 2020-21 NBA regular season, while supplies last, has no cash value, and is not transferable. Full Season NBA League Pass package is valid for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Local and national market blackout rules apply based on your location. See here for NBA League Pass details.

If you are already a NBA League Pass subscriber, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit. Click here to get started.†

†New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA or WV only. Deposit match and registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

Latest Stories