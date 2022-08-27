Makari Vickers commits to Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over the Crimson Tide

Oklahoma’s hot summer on the recruiting trail continues as they have landed their third four-star cornerback this summer.

Makari Vickers, a cornerback from Tallahassee, Florida committed to the Sooners on Friday evening at the halftime of his first game of the season. He’s the second commitment the Sooners received Friday night after Anthony Evans pledged to play for the Sooners in 2023.

Vickers joins a cornerback room that added four-stars Jasiah Wagoner andJacobe Johnson earlier this summer. He also officially becomes the 22nd commit for the class of 2023 for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Vickers had been trending in favor of Oklahoma since early August with a decision date being a mere formality at that point. Most of the summer was a real battle between Oklahoma, Alabama, and the third finalist in Michigan but ultimately Oklahoma just pulled away.

He also gets to join friend and fellow Tallahassee native Keyon Brown as a Sooner. Brown, a four-star receiver committed to Oklahoma in the aftermath of Ashton Cozart’s flip to Oregon.

Vickers is a consensus four-star player adds tremendous versatility to the back end of this new defense. He’s lined up as a safety and cornerback for Robert F. Munroe Day School but is being recruited by Jay Valai as a corner for right now.

Beating out the likes of Alabama for a four-star recruit in the southeastern part of the United States is no small feat. It’s something that should warrant a pat on the back for Jay Valai and the rest of the Oklahoma staff. It also gives a perfect glimpse of what Oklahoma can do on the recruiting trail with better defensive recruiters than they had under the previous regime.

With the commitment of the talented four-star defensive back, Oklahoma strengthens its footing firmly in the top 10 in team recruiting rankings while putting themselves on the verge of a top five class.

Makari Vickers’ Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 86 18 7 Rivals 4 94 18 14 247Sports 4 117 24 8 247 Composite 4 82 19 6 On3 Recruiting 4 116 27 9 On3 Consensus 4 86 17 8

Vitals

Hometown Tallahassee, Florida Projected Position DB Height 6-1 Weight 189

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 16

Visited on March 26 and June 3

Included Oklahoma in the top 3 on July 12, 2022.

Notable Offers

Twitter

