What is the Makala Trophy? Explaining prize in Florida-Florida State football rivalry

Florida football will meet Florida State for the 67th time Saturday, aiming to take home the Makala Trophy for the first time since 2021.

The Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) must win the annual “Sunshine Showdown” over the No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 ACC) to hit the six-win threshold to become bowl eligible.

Despite playing in different conferences, UF and FSU have met each season since 1958 outside of 2020, which was canceled due to scheduling conflicts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida State, which had been ranked No. 4 in the first three College Football Playoff rankings, dropped to No. 5 on Tuesday following a season-ending injury to quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a leg injury in a 58-13 win over North Alabama last weekend. The Gators will also be without their quarterback, as Graham Mertz fractured his collarbone against Missouri last Saturday.

What is the Makala Trophy? Here’s everything to know about the prize for the “Sunshine Showdown” winner:

What is the Makala Trophy?

The wooden trophy with a plaque beneath depicts a Seminole and Gator appearing to prepare for battle.

As legend goes, the carving was found in Big Cypress Swamp. However, the Makala chairman for the St. Petersburg Exchange Club told The Gainesville Sun in 2008 that sentiment was dreamt up by a club member that came up with the trophy idea.

The trophy gained influence from Big Ten Conference trophies like the “Little Brown Jug,” "Old Oaken Bucket” and “Paul Bunyan Trophy.”

The Makala Trophy isn't as well-known, as it isn't immediately given to the winner after the game. However, the trophy is awarded to the winning team at a banquet in St. Petersburg after each season.

Florida-Florida State football record

Florida leads all-time series 37-27-2

The Gators lead the all-time series against the Seminoles with a 37-27-2 record. Florida also holds the longest win streak of the rivalry, with nine straight wins from 1968-76.

Famed coaches Steve Spurrier (Florida) and Bobby Bowden (Florida State) faced off from 1990-2001, with Bowden winning eight of 13 matchups.

The Gators again dominated the series in the early-to-late 2000s, as Florida coach Urban Meyer won five straight games against Bowden from 2005-09.

Once Jimbo Fisher, who was recently fired by Texas A&M, took over in Tallahassee, the rivalry flipped in favor of the Seminoles. Fisher went 6-1 in his seven games against the Gators.

