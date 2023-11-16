Makai Lemon and younger players look for more reps vs UCLA

USC freshman wide receiver/defensive back Makai Lemon is a top-40 recruit in the Class of 2023. Lemon could get reps on both sides of the ball on Saturday versus UCLA.

As a senior at Los Alamitos, Lemon had 69 receptions for 1,044 yards and 12 touchdowns. Lemon was named a 2023 Under Armour All-American, and he was chosen for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl, per 247Sports.

He was ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 37 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Lemon played alongside USC freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson at Los Alamitos.

USC’s secondary has been a mess this season and the worst group of the Trojans’ defense. Domani Jackson, Jacobe Covington, Jaylin Smith, Tre’Quon Feagans, Christian Pierce, and Ceyair Wright have played the primary snaps at cornerback. They have caused the Trojans to be one of the worst teams in the country at giving up big plays (over 40 yards or more). Against UCLA, Lemon and other younger players — particularly those in the secondary — need to get more reps so that they can learn and build toward the 2024 season.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire