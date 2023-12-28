Advertisement

Makai Lemon breaks out at receiver, ends debate about where he will play in 2024

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

The USC Trojans walked into Petco Park and stunned the world without Caleb Williams and plenty of other notable names. They convincingly defeated Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

Ja’Kobi Lane had a pair of scores, as did Tahj Washington. However, Makai Lemon, who was recently practicing in the secondary, got to play wide receiver again.

Lemon did his thing, catching two passes for 75 yards. He had a highlight-reel play that certainly caught the attention of Lincoln Riley and others.

In the Holiday Bowl, Lemon showed why he could be a huge option in the passing game in 2024 and beyond. Even more impressive is that Lemon had just four catches for 13 yards coming into this game. He took a major step forward.

A lot of people noticed, as you can see below:

PART OF A TALENTED GROUP

NUMBERS

JOINT EFFORT

STOCK RISING

SMOOTH

IMPRESSIVE

FORWARD STEP

HANDS-ON

100 PERCENT

SKY IS THE LIMIT

WINNING RECIPE

STRONG CONNECTIONS

ALPHA

ALSO THIS

EMERGENCE!

LEMONADE

BURST OF BRILLIANCE

GAMER

FANS ARE EXCITED

ROARING

HARD TO ARGUE

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire