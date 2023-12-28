Makai Lemon breaks out at receiver, ends debate about where he will play in 2024

The USC Trojans walked into Petco Park and stunned the world without Caleb Williams and plenty of other notable names. They convincingly defeated Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

Ja’Kobi Lane had a pair of scores, as did Tahj Washington. However, Makai Lemon, who was recently practicing in the secondary, got to play wide receiver again.

Lemon did his thing, catching two passes for 75 yards. He had a highlight-reel play that certainly caught the attention of Lincoln Riley and others.

In the Holiday Bowl, Lemon showed why he could be a huge option in the passing game in 2024 and beyond. Even more impressive is that Lemon had just four catches for 13 yards coming into this game. He took a major step forward.

A lot of people noticed, as you can see below:

PART OF A TALENTED GROUP

USC’s freshman receivers are ridiculous. Zachariah Branch, Ja’Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon and Duce Robinson. There isn’t a better group of frosh WRs. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) December 28, 2023

NUMBERS

How about USC's freshman receivers tonight: –Ja'Kobi Lane: 3 catches, 60 yards, two touchdowns

–Makai Lemon: 2 catches, 75 yards

–Duce Robinson: 1 catch, 44 yards, touchdown — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 28, 2023

JOINT EFFORT

USC true freshman WR stats from the Holiday Bowl: 5 ⭐️ + Duce Robinson- 44 yards, TD

5 ⭐️ + Zachariah Branch- 31 APY

4 ⭐️ Makai Lemon- 75 yards

4 ⭐️ Ja’Kobi Lane- 60 yards, 2 TDs 213 yards and 21 points from freshman. You can say USC has a bright future at WR. #WRU — Nico (@USC_Nico) December 28, 2023

STOCK RISING

SMOOTH

Makai Lemon showing off his sweet HANDS!! pic.twitter.com/zUd8wZNVKp — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

IMPRESSIVE

Makai Lemon having a night for #USC! Two catches for 75 yards already — beautiful pass from Miller Moss on that too. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 28, 2023

FORWARD STEP

I’m waiting to see something from Duce Robinson. We’ve seen splash plays from freshman wide receivers Makai Lemon, Jakobi Lane, and Zachariah Branch tonight but nothing from Robinson yet outside of an unfortunate drop. He’s another weapon #USC can get going. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) December 28, 2023

HANDS-ON

Miller FII—RES!! What a grab by freshman Makai Lemon! Oh my oh my! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/agH1YNbVAo — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

100 PERCENT

Makai Lemon with a *don’t ever put me at corner again* type of game. — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 28, 2023

SKY IS THE LIMIT

Ya…Makai Lemon is gonna be good. We’ve been glowing about him on Salute To Troy @COACH_ROWE2 @LAFBjamz — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) December 28, 2023

WINNING RECIPE

Jakobi Lane and Makai Lemon are gonna cook next year — Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) December 28, 2023

STRONG CONNECTIONS

Miller Miss, Makai Lemon, and Tahj Washington are carrying this #USC offense right now. Moss looks incredibly confident. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) December 28, 2023

ALPHA

You can see already that true freshman Makai Lemon is an alpha dog as a WR. This is his first extended work at WR tonight and he's toying with DB's out there already. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 28, 2023

ALSO THIS

Makai Lemon’s blocking is solid for his size. That’s reason enough to have him on the field. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 28, 2023

EMERGENCE!

The Makai Lemon breakout game is upon us. Miller Moss fires up a 35-yard bomb over the middle to Lemon, who just goes up and gets it. That's two catches of 40 and now 35 yards within the first half. Also, Miller Moss is 6-of-9 for 94 yards — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 28, 2023

LEMONADE

BURST OF BRILLIANCE

Hey babe, wake up,

Makai Lemon breakout is here

pic.twitter.com/IWSm1Oo7X0 — FantasyNerdBoi (@NerdBoiTakes) December 28, 2023

GAMER

MAKAI LEMON BALLER — EL CHICANO (@ELChicanoUSC) December 28, 2023

FANS ARE EXCITED

ROARING

Makai Lemon 🔥 — USC GANG (@uscallday1) December 28, 2023

HARD TO ARGUE

I am just an amateur scout, but I can already tell that WR Makai Lemon is going to be a very solid player. — ✌️The USC Trojan Times✌️ (@USCTimes) December 28, 2023

