Makabu top 10 in country after helping Centennial to Twin City win

May 1—CHAMPAIGN — When Voldy Makabu launched himself into the air, all eyes were on him, but it was dead silent.

His body cleared the bar, and for the briefest of moments, a few cheers squeaked out from onlookers. But as Makabu kicked his legs up, they grazed the bar and knocked it down, sending a collective gasp through the crowd.

The Centennial junior high-jumper was the smallest timing adjustment away from clearing 7 feet, a height he's been working toward for the last year.

"I've been training for a long time, and I was really hoping I could get over it," Makabu said. "I've been waiting for this moment for a very long time."

Makabu's win was the first of many for the Chargers on Tuesday, as they cruised to yet another Twin City track and field title with a team score of 118. Centennial hasn't lost a Twin City meet since 2016, which has become an expectation.

"It's a mandated thing that we have pride in everything we do," Centennial coach Josh Sterling said. "It's fun to come out here and compete against friends. We love it, but we also love beating them. Any time we enter the track, we're expecting to win, especially when we get to see Central and Urbana."

Nobody was jumping with Makabu. Literally. He was still warming up for his first jump while the rest of the field was deciding who would take second place, which was earned with a jump below 6 feet.

With Makabu's first jump, he easily cleared half a foot higher than second place. He had already won, a result that was all but determined before the meet began, and he was competing with himself.

"I stay motivated by the people around me," Makabu said. "I tell myself every day that I have to go chase 7. It's less competitive but more at the same time because I'm fighting myself mentally."

Makabu only started jumping last year as a sophomore, and he surprised himself by breaking the Centennial record and winning a Class 3A state title in the event. That's when he developed a drive to get better. Coming into this season, his goal was to be the best in the nation.

He pushed that school record even higher Tuesday with his jump over 6-11, which wound up being his official winning height. It also made Makabu the No. 1 jumper in the state and put him in the top 10 in the country.

"State is a little step," Makabu said. "Now, I'm grinding to get No. 1 in the nation."

His teammates mobbed him as he bounced to his feet after hitting the mat. Plenty of them had their hands on their heads and were repeating "6-11" in both excitement and disbelief.

Sterling wasn't able to see it because he was helping other athletes get ready, but he wasn't surprised to hear it.

"He's definitely a 7-foot or better jumper," Sterling said. "I was ecstatic to hear it. It's a beautiful thing to watch high jump in general, but it's that much better when you get to see a kid you've known since middle school get to where they are now."

With as close as he was to reaching his goal of 7 feet, Makabu had no doubt he'll get it at Centennial's next meet.

"Yes, of course," Makabu said with a smile.

The Chargers' 118 points were just ahead of Champaign Central in second with 85. Urbana finished third with 46, and Uni High took fourth with 27.

Along with Makabu, Centennial winners included Travion Wilson in the 100-meter dash (10.92 seconds), 200-meter dash (22.25) and 300 hurdles (42.73); Eli Duma in the 400 (52.28); Josh Hooper in the 3,200 (11 minutes, 23.28 seconds); Todd Makabu in the long jump (20 feet, 10 3/4 inches); Jordan Steward in the shot put (48-4 3/4); Kahlil DeCerbo in the discus (128-3); and the 800-meter relay of Tahj Bradley, Duma, Escko Law and Voldy Makabu (1:30.92).

The Maroons got wins from Jakob Riley in the 800 (2:00.03); Jackson Greenwold in the triple jump (41-9 1/2); the 1,600-meter relay of Ronald Baker III, Greenwold, Riley and Garren Barker (3:28.33); and the 3,200-meter relay of Noah Green, Simon Campbell, Jonathan Smith and Ben Sutton (8:34.50).

The Tigers saw first-place finishes from Donovan Dorsey in the 110 hurdles (16.64); Jevan Juday in the pole vault (9-11 3/4); and the 400-meter relay of Marcus Goines, Abraham Lenear, Cedric Sabin and Terrell King (42.82).