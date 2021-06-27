Majors overcome early runs to advance to semis

Jun. 27—The Enid Majors advanced to the semifinals of the tournament at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday after defeating the Wichita Grays 1, 7-3, in a game that was called after four innings due to weather.

The Majors gave up two early runs to the Grays in the first inning, but scored six runs in the third to regain the lead. Kade Goeke's lead-off double would be the first of five hits for the Majors in the third. Bryce Logan added a bunt single, Carson Benge had a triple, Ty Hammack had a single and Drake Kerr had a double. Maddux Mayberry hit a sac-fly to score the Majors sixth run of the inning.

Majors head coach Kris Webb said starting pitcher Will Edmunson played well after a shaky start.

"He had a rough first inning, but settled in after that and was nails," he said. "He was really, really good."

The Grays added another run in the top of the fourth before the game was forced to end. The Majors are still waiting to find out who their opponent will be on Sunday in the semifinals, as several other quarterfinal games were delayed due to the storm.

The win extends the Majors' winning streak to 15 games.

Even with the big third inning, Webb said he didn't feel like his team was in complete control of the game.

"It felt like we were in a baseball game, even though we scored the six runs (in the third inning) I didn't feel like we were gonna run away with it," he said. "Which was nice to have, but then again I hated it, it's a lot easier when you're sitting over there and you're up by 10."

Webb said he plans to start Mayberry in the team's semifinal game on Sunday.

Masri is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

