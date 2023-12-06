Major win in the books, Illini after more

Dec. 5—Sign up for our Illini basketball newsletter here

NEW YORK — Luke Goode wrapped up Marcus Domask in a bear hug as soon as the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Sencire Harris was the first Illinois player off the bench and made a beeline for Domask to celebrate.

Quincy Guerrier was just as quick with a high-five for Domask, and Dain Dainja was right on his heels with a high-five of his own.

But that was really the extent of No. 20 Illinois' celebration after a 98-89 victory against No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic.

That Domask drew the attention of his Illini teammates was a given. A career-best 33-point effort from the Southern Illinois transfer will do that. Getting 33 more points from Terrence Shannon Jr., who remained undefeated at Madison Square Garden with the Top-25 win, would have been cause to celebrate, too.

But Illinois (7-1) kept it a little more low key. A veteran team with goals that extend beyond Tuesday night in New York City wasn't going to get overwhelmed by the moment. Even with a win against the Owls (7-2), a team that returns nearly its entire roster from its surprising Final Four run last spring.

"Winning is hard," Domask said. "We want to celebrate wins. Happy flight home, happy everything, but once (Wednesday) starts, we're locked in on the next test."

That next test won't be any easier. Illinois will have a short stay back in Champaign after an East Coast swing delivered a Big Ten win at Rutgers this past Saturday and a Top-25 victory against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night.

Then it's back on the road for a Saturday showdown with No. 17 Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn.

"I knew we were fully capable of beating those guys," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "I think a real test for us is on Saturday. We had a long road trip, we beat two really good teams, and now we've got to finish it up going on the road and beating Tennessee. I think we're in for a test, but we feel pretty good right now. We're getting a feel for roles and things like that."

The focus on capitalizing on this first extended stretch of road games, though, doesn't diminish what Illinois accomplished Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

While Florida Atlantic might have had a head-scratching bad home loss to Bryant in the second week of the season, the Owls rebounded with wins against teams from the Big East (Butler), SEC (a ranked Texas A&M team) and ACC (Virginia Tech) to win the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., right after Thanksgiving. Then they returned to Boca Raton, Fla., and steamrolled good mid-major programs Liberty and Charleston.

But Florida Atlantic had no answer in slowing down Domask and Shannon as the Illini won their fifth consecutive game on their biggest stage yet so far this season.

"I think it's nice to play in big games that are a little different," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "There are a lot of big games in the league — they're all big — but when you play in a marquee event, it's got a different oomph to it. It's got a different pop to it. You have to know if you can get to that level. You're playing a great opponent in a neutral site. This is one game now, but it's against a ranked opponent so it's going to be a Quad I game. It's nice to know, internally, our team can get to that."

Illinois secured its first Quad I win of the season not with the smothering defense responsible for a win in its Big Ten opener at Rutgers — and all of its expected home wins last month at State Farm Center in Champaign — but with an offense that put up a season high in points with Domask and Shannon abusing Florida Atlantic repeatedly by attacking the basket.

"(Shannon) is one of the most dynamic wings in the country, and when we didn't get our defense set and he had any seams or gaps in transition, he did a great job of attacking and getting downhill and was able to convert," Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May said after Shannon upped his scoring average this season to 21.6 points following Tuesday night's performance. "(Domask) took advantage of some things we typically are OK giving up, and he continued to punish us."

That combination helped Illinois withstand more than one Florida Atlantic run. The Owls weren't going to quietly acquiesce and hand the Illini a win.

"I learned that we're a pretty tough team," Shannon said. "We stayed poised. We calmed the storm. We got within each other and just talked it out. ... We're a pretty solid team, and we're going to be pretty good. (Tuesday) was just a step forward and another step on the way to March."

Because that's the ultimate goal.

That still-elusive success in March in the NCAA tournament.

"We're not satisfied with one win," Domask said. "We've got a lot of games we want to win. This shows where we can go, but this isn't where we want to be."