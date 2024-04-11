This major U.S. city is considering selling off all of its municipal golf courses

Golfers in Cincinnati, Ohio, have long prized city courses for their high quality and low prices.

Those will be among the topics in play should the city decide to sell its courses or manage them in a new way – possibilities raised by the just-out Cincinnati Futures Commission report.

The courses could fetch a combined $6.5 million to $27.3 million, the report says, depending on whether they were bought by private golf course operators or sold off for development.

Here’s a look at the city’s six courses, operated by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, as they stand today.

Six courses with rates starting under $20

The six courses – two on the west side, two on the east, one in the central part of the city and one north – all operate seven days a week, weather permitting.

Rates start below $20 for a nine-hole round, with higher costs Friday through Sunday and for before-noon tee times. Kids younger than 17 are free with a playing adult.

The courses take reservations online, up to 10 days in advance; by phone at (513) 651-4653, seven or fewer days in advance. Groups are limited to foursomes.

The venues sell snacks and beverages in their clubhouses, and ban players from bringing their own beer or alcohol on courses.

CRC courses offer between nine and 27 holes

Avon Fields Golf Course, 4081 Reading Road, is located in the neighborhoods of North Avondale and Paddock Hills. It offers 18 holes, a clubhouse and driving range.

California Golf Course, 5924 Kellogg Ave., is located in Cincinnati’s California neighborhood. It has 18 holes and clubhouse.

Glenview Golf Course, 10965 Springfield Pike, is in Springfield Township. Its east, south and west courses each have nine holes, with a clubhouse to serve all three.

Neumann Golf Course, 7215 Bridgetown Road, is located in Miami Township. Its white, blue and red courses each offer nine holes. The course includes a club house and driving range.

Reeves Golf Course, 4757 Playfield Lane, is located on the city’s Lunken Airport property in the East End. It offers 18 holes, a driving range and clubhouse.

Woodland Golf Course, 5820 Muddy Creek Road, is a nine-hole course in Green Township with a clubhouse.

Hamilton County, private operators run dozens more

Great Parks of Hamilton County also owns and operates six public courses, with similar rates and rules. They include Little Miami Golf Course in Anderson Township, Meadow Links in Forest Park’s Winton Woods, Miami Whitewater in Harrison, Sharon Woods in Sharonville, The Mill Course in Springfield Township and The Vineyard Golf Course in Anderson Township.

Greater Cincinnati is also home to dozens of public courses run by other municipalities, along with private clubs.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek