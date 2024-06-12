Major travel day for UNC baseball team ends safely at College World Series

There isn’t a fan base in the entire country, at least from what we’ve watched this season, that is more passionate about college baseball than that of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

UNC fans packed Boshamer Stadium over the past two weekends, cheering North Carolina through the Chapel Hill Regional and Super Regionals, on through to the College World Series. The Diamond Heels treated the thousands in attendance to multiple come-from-behind victories and walk-off wins, including Vance Honeycutt’s moonshot that ended Game 1 of the Super Regional against West Virginia.

If there weren’t a net that extended through foul territory, I can bet you there would’ve been a field storming at The Bosh.

Sadly, Game 2 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional was the last time North Carolina plays baseball at home this season. It wasn’t the last time fans were able to see their favorite players in Chapel Hill, though.

On Tuesday, June 11, when UNC departed for the College World Series, it invited its loyal fans to Boshamer Stadium for one final send-off.

Sent off our Heels in style 😎 Thanks to all the fans who came out to The Bosh this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/yUORASCeLl — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 11, 2024

Later on Tuesday, the Diamond Heels’ official X account announced the team touched down in Omaha.

📍 OMAHAAAA — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 11, 2024

We can’t promise that these same North Carolina fans will be in Omaha, but you can bet that thousands will travel to the Midwest and watch their favorite team.

UNC will start chasing its first national title on Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET, as it hosts ACC rival UVA to open the College World Series.

