Major thaw in golf civil war as Greg Norman praises Rory McIlroy’s LIV about-turn

Greg Norman has labelled Rory McIlroy’s remarkable LIV Golf about-turn as “a hugely significant moment” and thanked the world No 2 for admitting he would play on the circuit he previously despised if it became golf’s version of the Indian Premier League.

McIlroy conceded on Wednesday that he “regretted” his criticisms of the players who jumped ship and he cut a humble figure when accepting that LIV “is now part our sport”.

Yet despite this reversal, golf must wait to hear how McIlroy feels about Norman, the LIV chief executive, depicting him as conceding defeat in professional male golf’s great split.

In the two-year sporting civil war, McIlroy has been unequivocal in his denunciation of his fellow major winner, declaring, at various times, that negotiations could only begin when Norman left LIV – “we need to get the adults around the table” – as well as his pledge to be “a pain in the a---” to the Australian and his endeavour.

In the midst of this highly public spat, Norman hit back by saying: “I pay zero attention to Rory McIlroy – he has been brainwashed.”

Yet on Thursday, Norman expressed his gratitude to McIlroy – albeit coated in rich vindication. “I’ve got to be honest with you – I’m very appreciative of what Rory said,” Norman told the official LIV podcast.

“It’s been a painful couple of years. What we have done is been consistent. Our narrative has been consistent. Our delivering mechanism has been consistent.

“The reason I say I appreciate Rory falling on his sword, to some degree, is the fact that he did judge us by not knowing the facts. He judged us on other people’s thoughts and opinions.

“So, I say, ‘hey, thank you Rory’. We all knew it was going to work within the golf ecosystem. We all want to be there, we are going to be there – he said that. To me, this is a hugely significant turning point for everybody.

‌“In 22 events we have proven to all the Rory Mcllroys of the world that in that short time period, if we can have this much of an impact on the game of golf, imagine what we can do in 53 years like the PGA Tour has.”

In fairness, McIlroy’s wish for LIV to mirror the IPL – with May and November of the elite calendar being dedicated to the Saudi-version of team golf – would obviously see the LIV format ripped up and could yet signal the exit of Norman.

But still, the 34-year-old’s turnaround has caused a sizeable reaction within the game and a merger seems more likely than at any time since the “framework agreement” between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with the Saudi Public Investment Fund was announced in June.

Inevitably, there was a measure of gloating on the LIV side with Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, posting on social media, ‘New Year, New Rory…’

And one of the LIV rebels reiterated what he said to Telegraph Sport last month, when McIlroy first began to soften his stance. “You can’t spout the self serving s--- and try relentlessly to alienate us like he has and now try to kiss and make up,” the pro, who wished to remain unnamed, said.

However, Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion, who as one of the LIV figureheads has also had several run-ins in the last couple of years with McIlroy – made a plea for peace.

“These quotes by Rory probably weren’t easy to say,” Mickelson tweeted. “Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, it’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work toward a positive future.”

