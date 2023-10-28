Major temperature plummet will lead to snow threat in Atlantic Canada

Those in the Maritimes may begin the weekend wearing shorts and T-shirts, but will certainly end up covering themselves in sweaters and coats by the time Sunday has concluded.

Just how warm will Saturday be? Certainly high enough to warrant shorts if you're residing in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with daytime highs spilling into the low 20s.

The buck (well, warmth) stops there, however. A cold front will put a drastic end to that fleeting feeling of late-summer-like warmth with a nasty reality check that will bring about single-digit highs and the chance of snow by next week, including on Halloween.

Cooler than seasonal temperatures are expected to continue well into the second week of November, as well.

ATLCOOLDOWN

Temperatures to take a big tumble, preceding the first snowfall of the season for many

The weekend will get off to an exceptionally warm start, especially in the Maritimes. Daytime highs in parts of the aforementioned region will be more reflective of late summer rather than the last few days in October. Enjoy it on Saturday because it won't last.

ATLTEMPSAT

Following the potential for record-breaking warmth, a potent cold front will slice across the region Sunday, sending temperatures plummeting -- by as much as 15°C. Some areas are forecast to see only single-digit highs.

By Monday, as an active pattern sets up over Eastern Canada, conditions will become prime for some of the first snowfalls of the season.

A low-pressure system will develop in the U.S. Northeast on Monday, and will track south of the Maritimes. A northwesterly wind will usher in even colder air to the northern Maritimes.

MondayTemp

Temperatures will range from 0-3°C for New Brunswick on Monday, with a range of 5-10°C daytime highs for Nova Scotia. P.E.I. will land right in the middle of those ranges.

Because of the below-seasonal temperatures, New Brunswick and local parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. could see their first snow of the season. Since we're a few days out, uncertainty still remains as to exact accumulations and exactly where that will be.

However, with colder temperatures and the track of the system, central and northern New Brunswick have the greatest chances of seeing snow and even accumulations. We can't forget about Newfoundland, either, with the snow threat eyeing St. John's into Tuesday.

ATLSnow

While the southern Maritimes could see some flurries, but is more likely to see rain at this point in time.

We'll also watching the potential for a significant storm for Atlantic Canada during the middle of next week, one that would bring more snow.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Atlantic Canada.