A major target for the Oklahoma Sooners, CB Makari Vickers announces his top 3

As has been the case across the board, Oklahoma’s recruiting for the 2023 class is starting to see significant movement. Whether it’s with commitments or prospects trimming down their lists of schools, there is a significant amount of momentum happening for the Oklahoma Sooners on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma’s hot streak on the recruiting trail in July is well documented. With five commitments in the month of July, and the possibility of adding a few more by month’s end, Oklahoma is poised to head into the 2022 regular season with tons of heat.

They aren’t done and are firmly entrenched in recruiting battles for premium talent. One of those battles involves four-star cornerback Makari Vickers, an exceptional talent out of Florida who has dropped his top three schools and announced his commitment date.

VIP: Inside the top three for Top247 DB Makari Vickers, who is targeting a late August commitment. https://t.co/9JSq5RPmAS pic.twitter.com/W7VxRlrvSv — Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) July 12, 2022

For the talented cornerback out of Florida, only three schools remain in contention: Alabama, Michigan, and the Oklahoma Sooners. Vickers spent the month of June taking official visits to Oklahoma for the ChampU BBQ, Michigan the weekend of June 10, and Alabama the weekend of June 17. He plans to take one last trip to Norman at the end of this month before August rolls around as he begins to hone in on a decision.

Oklahoma leads for Vickers according to the 247Sports crystal ball as they are the only school with a prediction logged in their favor. However, the four-star safety Vickers has been high on the Crimson Tide for a while. It was Jay Valai’s connection with Vickers while still on Alabama’s staff that started his connection with the Tide and it’s that relationship with Valai that has Oklahoma in this spot.

Story continues

When speaking to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports about his top three, Vickers said, “Coach [Brent Venables] is a high-energetic person,” Vickers said. “Every time I have been there, he has been the same. His motor does not change no matter what time it is. So, I really like his energy. And then Coach [Jay] Valai, when he was at ‘Bama, we had a good connection. Now that he’s at Oklahoma, he has opened a little more, and I really like his coaching style.”

A decision looks destined for August 26th, according to the report from Andrew Ivins, and will give Oklahoma Sooners fans something to tune into just in time before college football’s “Week Zero” begins on August 27.

With no cornerbacks committed in their 2023 class, this is a major recruit for the Sooners and a battle that they must win. With the upgrade in the quality of defensive coaches on this staff, fans should fill much more confident in battles like this. We won’t truly know how this turns out until August, but for right now, the Sooners are in a good spot for a talented cornerback.

List

Oklahoma Sooners 2023 Commitment Tracker

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.