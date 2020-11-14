The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

The major talking points ahead of England’s vital Nations League trip to Belgium

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer
·3 min read

England are heading to Belgium for a key Nations League clash against the top-ranked side in world football.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points ahead of Sunday’s Group A2 encounter in Leuven.

England must beat the Belgians again

Mason Mount celebrates scoring England&#39;s winner against Belgium
Mason Mount celebrates scoring England’s winner against Belgium (Michael Regan/PA)

Gareth Southgate’s ever-evolving England followed up their memorable run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals by reaching the inaugural Nations League finals the following year. The Three Lions’ hopes of reaching the second edition faded with their shock 1-0 home loss to Denmark last month, meaning they head to Belgium needing to secure another victory against Roberto Martinez’s star-studded side. That impressive 2-1 comeback win against Belgium will give them hope, with Southgate’s men knowing anything less will mean they are out of contention with Wednesday’s match against relegated Iceland to come.

Memorable 50th cap for Kane?

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane)

Harry Kane was reduced to a watching brief as England kicked off this month’s triple-header with a comprehensive 3-0 friendly victory against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. The 27-year-old will return to the starting line-up on Sunday, when he will bring up half a century of caps for his country. England skipper Kane has netted a remarkable 32 times since making his debut in March 2015 and the World Cup Golden Boot winner will have a key role to play if his side are to beat Belgium.

Covid complications

The challenges brought by coronavirus are creaking up as we head towards Christmas, with the illness currently having a bigger impact on football than when Project Restart got under way in the summer. Wolves captain Conor Coady is the latest to be impacted, having been ruled out of England’s final group matches after contact with somebody that has tested positive. On another coronavirus-related note, this match had to be moved from Brussels to Leuven due to the enhanced restrictions brought in to curb infection rates in the Belgian capital.

Coping with defensive absentees

A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5)

Coady looked set for a starting role in Belgium after impressing in England’s back three – little surprise given years of playing in that system at Wolves. Joe Gomez, too, would have surely started in Leuven had the Liverpool defender not sustained a serious knee injury in training that puts his European Championship availability in jeopardy. Those absentees are compounded by the suspension of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who skippered the Three Lions against Ireland, and impressive young Chelsea full-back Reece James. England boss Southgate is confident he still has the options at his disposal to cope but the absentees are an issue.

Can England halt Red Rom?

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been superb for Belgium
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been superb for Belgium (Ian Walton/PA)

England’s makeshift backline will be tested by Belgium’s array of stars. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to pick holes in a defence that will have their hands full against Romelu Lukaku, who is in outstanding form at international level. The former Manchester United striker has regained his mojo since joining Inter Milan, with Belgium’s all-time top scorer netting a brace in last month’s win against Iceland to take his international tally to 55 goals. Having also scored a spot-kick against England in October, the 27-year-old could well add to that record haul on Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Bearcats Rout ECU 55-17

    Thanks in large part to Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati ran away for a convincing, 55-17 win over ECU Friday night.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Lost ball leaves DeChambeau in danger of missing Masters cut

    US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose ball-bashing feats had people fearing he would overwhelm Augusta National, is struggling just to make the cut at the Masters.

  • Rory McIlroy reveals he was given ‘colourful’ pep talk before second-round 66

    McIlroy’s opening 75 was his worst in 12 Masters appearances and left him battling to make the cut, but he bounced back with a second round of 66.

  • Morning charges for Tiger, Rahm as 84th Masters resumes

    Defending champion Tiger Woods was set for a morning test at Amen Corner while second-ranked Jon Rahm chased the leaders as the darkness-halted second round of the Masters resumed Saturday.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...