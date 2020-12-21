Major takeaways from Washington’s loss to Seattle, and where they go from here

If you’re a fan of the Washington Football Team, heading into a Sunday night after watching your team lose is not anything new. What is new, however, is witnessing a loss from your team, one in which they had a chance to win right before the final whistle, and treating it with a sense of apathy.

Washington lost to the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon by five points, 20-15, and they almost were able to pull off an improbable comeback victory after the offense woke up in the fourth quarter and mounted a couple of scoring drives. In the end, the game didn’t mean much, though. With the New York Giants still left to play on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns (Editor’s Note: The Giants lost) Washington still held on to the top spot in the NFC East, and their chances at the playoffs remain strong. The loss didn’t do much to change anything, other than maybe sway fans either one way or the other when it comes to the future of Dwayne Haskins, or show that this team actually has a chance to beat some good teams if they’re disciplined enough to stop getting off to slow starts.

Regardless of how you feel, we can say that we learned some things about the team on Sunday, while we remain just as indecisive on some other matters as well. Here are our biggest takeaways from the game:

Relax, the playoffs are still in sight

This is pretty much what we were getting at in our intro to this article. The loss on Sunday didn't feel like a big deal because in the grand scheme of things, it wasn't a big deal. Washington has been on an extremely fun heater over the past month, and it had to come to an end at some point. Of course, they would have liked to have beaten the Seahawks and stretch the winning streak to five games, but c'est la vie. Looking at the playoff picture, not much changed this week, with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants both losing. If Washington can win next week and the week after, the division is theirs. If they can win next week, with the Giants losing, then they can rest some starters in Week 17. https://twitter.com/JPFinlayNBCS/status/1340827082050441217 It would have been a huge win for the franchise on Sunday, especially considering that a handful of starters were unable to suit up due to injury, but it didn't happen. On to the next one. Now is when the games really start to matter.

Depth on defense is an issue...

We touched on the injuries earlier, but let's look a little bit closer at that right here. Going into this game, just on the defense, Washington was playing without LB Cole Holcomb, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, and S Deshazor Everett. Midway through the game, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton went out with an elbow injury as well. That left LBs Thomas Davis, Jon Bostic, and Khaleke Hudson (rookie) to pick up the slack. The result wasn't great. It's hard to ask a defense to hold up well when many of your first options off the table, but it did point to some of the lack of depth that Washington has on that side of the ball, especially at the linebacker position. In the end, it all resulted in the Seahawks relying heavily on the running game, where they totaled 181 yards and a touchdown. We can hope that some of the linebackers will be back healthy and ready to go next week, but this is definitely something that needs to be addressed both in free agency and the draft next year. Washington's defense is too good as a whole to have a middling core of linebackers.

An uninspiring offense

Washington played a boring game of football on Sunday, plain and simple. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that Dwayne Haskins was in at quarterback, rather than Alex Smith, but that still is not enough of an excuse for OC Scott Turner to go to the milquetoast section of his playbook and set up shop. Gone were the trick plays that had become well-known and well-liked by fans during the winning streak; gone were the jet sweeps and pre-snap motions that kept the defense on their goes. It was a simple 'line up and snap the ball' offense that resulted in a mediocre performance. Maybe we have Haskins to blame for this. Maybe he is not experienced enough in an NFL offense to handle all of that, but it would have been nice to see him try it at least.

Logan Thomas has earned his place in Washington for years to come

I'm not sure it will ever get old watching TE Logan Thomas make plays, this year at least. After Washington was in such dire need for a pass-catching tight end going into this season, realizing that they actually found a proficient one on the cheap is incredibly exciting. Thomas was once again all over the field on Sunday, hauling in a career-high 13 catches for 101 yards. Haskins targeted him 15 times, and Seattle was unable to find an answer for the former QB turned TE. Thomas signed a 2-year, $6 million deal this offseason, so he is in D.C. for 2021 at the very least, but I think ever fan would agree in saying that they'd be happy to see the TE sign long-term in Washington and stick around into the future.