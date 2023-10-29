Major takeaways from Texas’ 35-6 victory over BYU

The Texas Longhorns are 7-1 and tied for first place in the Big 12 standings following a huge win over the BYU Cougars (5-3). And while we will continue to knit pick the team, there are plenty of positives to glean from the game.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian deserves credit for the overall on-field product this week. The Longhorns faced a 5-2 team and won by 29 points with their backup quarterback. Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee did a tremendous job getting backup quarterback Maalik Murphy prepared to play and creating opportunities for him to succeed.

While a 29-point conference win should always be viewed as a success, Texas’ play indicated there’s room for great improvement. The team has a handful of areas to improve.

Let’s look at a few major takeaways from the game.

You can win games with Murphy

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Maalik Murphy is not your average backup quarterback. He can do more than drive the bus. He can make plays. The redshirt freshman made a handful of big throws in the game to negate his two turnovers. Where Murphy needs to improve most is in decision making and protecting the football. Those are very fixable weaknesses. We should see more growth the more Murphy plays.

Sarkisian, Kwiatkowski bounce back

Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy celebrates head coach Steve Sarkisian after the win over the BYU Cougars at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

The Longhorns’ two play callers got beat against Oklahoma and Houston. Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski were not going to let that happen again. Relative to who was available, both the offense and defense had good showings on Saturday. It’s hard to win with a backup quarterback. Texas made it look easy.

Texas running back depth shows

Jonathon Brooks had a good day at running back. We know what Cedric Baxter Jr. brings to the position. The next two running backs showed why they are deserving of playing time. In the second half, Keilan Robinson had a nice 23-yard run. Later, Jaydon Blue scored the final touchdown of the game displaying plus speed on a 34-yard run. The Texas running back room could be stocked for a long while.

Key players make plays

Skill players Adonai Mitchell, Jonathon Brooks, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Xavier Worthy stepped up to make plays for their backup quarterback today. Their performance wasn’t flawless, but good enough to keep the Texas offense from stalling. They will need another good game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the team’s next matchup.

Defense dominates

We knew the BYU offense had struggled heading into the game, but the Texas defense played about as well as you could have wanted. Kwiatkowski’s unit swarmed to the football, attacked underneath routes, broke up passes and forced three turnovers. Even against lesser offensive competition, the defense had an impressive performance.

30-point scoring streak continues

Texas has scored at least 30 points in all eight games this season. It speaks to how good Sarkisian is at putting the team in position to score and attacking space. The offense just needs to get better when the field shrinks in the red zone.

Big 12 contenders in November

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy eludes BYU Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson in the second quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Texas is still in the Big 12 title and College Football Playoff hunt in November. The Longhorns are 7-1 with a 10-point road win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The season is a success so far. Where the team goes from here will determine whether or not that positive perception of the season holds.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire