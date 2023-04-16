Major takeaways from Oregon’s spring scrimmage, Day 1 transfer portal activity

A lot happened on Saturday in the Oregon Ducks football world.

The morning started with Dan Lanning and the Ducks going through their first scrimmage of the spring season taking place inside Autzen Stadium with select fans in attendance. The day ended with a trio of Oregon players announcing that they would be entering the transfer portal and leaving the Ducks.

A lot took place in between.

While media members were not allowed into the scrimmage to watch the team play, I have gotten the chance to talk to several people who were in attendance, and have some takeaways from the information that I’ve gathered.

There are also several takeaways to be had from comments made by Lanning and TE coach Drew Mehringer, as well as the transfers that took place later in the day.

We’ve got a lot of ground to cover, let’s get into it.

The Defense is Shaping Up

No Oregon fan would disagree with the idea that Oregon’s defense underperformed in 2022. A lot of adjustments and additions have been made since the end of last season, and so far, it appears that things are headed in the right direction.

From what I could gather, based on Lanning’s interview after the scrimmage and the people I talked to, the defense did a great job of keeping the offense in check. One person told me in summary that the offense didn’t look spectacular, but they felt that was more of a product of the defense playing well than any poor play from Bo Nix and the squad.

“It almost looks like they are beginning to get a feel for what we run and then it makes it tough to make any big plays or have consistent drives,” one person told me.

Based on what we’ve heard from coaches and players throughout spring practice, this would make sense. The second year in Dan Lanning’s complicated system is generally when the pieces start to click together.

Traeshon Holden's Highlight, Tez Johnson's Standout

Dan Lanning told us on Saturday afternoon that it was WR Traeshon Holden who had the big highlight of the day, hauling in a touchdown pass from QB Ty Thompson. However, one person in attendance told me that it remains hard to ignore the abilities of WR Tez Johnson. His speed and quickness stands apart from other Oregon receivers, and the wrinkles in the offense that he makes possible are enticing.

Tight End Depth an Issue

This takeaway is obviously based on a number of different sources. First of all, Lanning said on Saturday that TE Terrance Ferguson will miss the rest of spring ball out of precaution around an injury suffered this past week.

Behind Ferguson, there are very few answers.

Patrick Herbert and Kenyon Sadiq are the only two scholarship TEs on the roster, but as Lanning said on Saturday, they have a lot of guys who can fill that position.

“The good thing for us is we have a lot of guys on our roster that have played tight end as well at other times,” Lanning said. “They might not be listed as tight end on our roster but that doesn’t mean that they can’t play tight end.”

Immediately, the player who comes to mind is true freshman Matayo Uiagalelei. After playing both DE and TE in high school, Uiagalelei is someone who could reasonably jump to the other side of the ball and at the very least provide some blocking prowess for the Ducks.

Other TE Options

Of course, the transfer portal also opened up in the world of college football, which is likely where the Ducks will go to try and help their TE needs.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to figure something out with that,” TE coach Drew Mehringer said on Saturday. “I’ve been talking with Lanning and Will [Stein] and have a really good plan going forward for that, but we’d like to get somebody else in who can help us, if you know what I mean.”

As the next few days go on and more players enter the portal, we will start to look at some viable tight ends who could be available. You can feel confident that the Ducks will add at least one big-bodied pass-catcher over the coming two weeks, at the very least.

Young DBs and DB Movement

It sounds like some young players on defense made some plays on Saturday. I am told that Khamari Terrell did well playing in the slot and had a couple of pass breakups, while Jahlil Florence fared well playing at the nickel position. Dontae Manning also reportedly played well and had a nice PBU against Troy Franklin early on in the scrimmage.

Another development, which we’ve been waiting to see, was that Jamal Hill reportedly played a good portion of his snaps up in the box, more in a linebacker position than a safety, as we’ve seen before. For people who have been paying attention, this should come as no surprise.

The Specialists

One person in attendance raved about a couple of specialists on the day — K Camden Lewis and P Luke Dunne.

It sounds like Lewis has really come into his own and grown off of the success from the 2022 season. He is consistent, and his leg is getting stronger. Camden told us after the practice that he feels really good with where his game is at, and is confident going into the season.

Dunne could be one of the most impactful additions for the Ducks this offseason, coming in and helping remake the punting unit. Several of his kicks on Saturday had great hangtime and distance, I’m told.

Wide Receiver Drops Were an Issue

Multiple people told me on Saturday that the drops from WRs were an issue, and Lanning was straightforward about that after the scrimmage as well. When talking about freshman QB Austin Novosad, Lanning had this to say:

“He threw some good balls that didn’t get completed but it wasn’t necessarily because you know… he can’t throw it and catch it. So we’re gonna do a better job catching the ball.”

This early in spring ball, that is to be expected a bit, and considering that there are a handful of young underclassmen who are getting a lot of reps at the WR position, I don’t think it’s something to be overly concerned about.

The Transfers, and the Reasoning

Of course, when the transfer portal opens up, it’s not surprising to see a number of players enter. However, you can also put two and two together and start to speculate on some reasoning.

My personal theory is that after Saturday’s scrimmage, players were likely made clear on where they currently stand in the depth chart for their respective positions. While I asked Lanning on Saturday whether or not he left the scrimmage with a better feel for the first team or second team and he said, unsurprisingly, that it was too early to tell, I wouldn’t be surprised if players got a sense for where they are at on Saturday.

Did Keith Brown enter the portal because he is lower on the depth chart that he would like to be? Can the same be said for Jalil Tucker and Treven Ma’ae? It’s impossible to say for sure, but that seems to make a lot of sense.

