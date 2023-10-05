Major takeaways from Oregon’s Ducks’ Big Ten schedule release in 2024 and beyond

Thursday morning was filled with a massive bit of news, and I hope you were prepared.

We finally got a look at the schedule of opponents that each Big Ten team will face over the coming five season, starting in 2024. While we don’t know the order that the games will be played in, nor the dates that they will occur, we now know which teams the Oregon Ducks will play, and whether they will be at home or on the road over the next five years.

There is a lot of information to parse through, and a lot of takeaways to be had.

We broke it all down and now give you our biggest takeaways from the schedule release as a whole.

Ohio State is Finally Coming to Town

It looks like all of those preseason cryptic posts between Brutus and the Duck finally came true.

The first thing I looked at on the Oregon 2024 schedule was to see if the Ducks would play the Ohio State Buckeyes. Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks will host the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium at some point in the season.

Oregon was originally supposed to host Ohio State back in 2020, but had that game canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oregon then went to Columbus in 2021 and got their first win over Ohio State in the series history.

Going to the Big House

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

While the Ducks get to host Ohio State in 2024, they will also get the chance to go to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines. This will be one of the premier matchups of the season for both teams, and it will come at one of the predominant locations in all of college football.

Michigan is famous for having one of the biggest stadiums in the nation, holding more than 107,000 fans, which is almost double the size of Autzen Stadium. This is going to be a game that Oregon fans are going to want to save up for and try to travel to. It will be worth it.

A Wisconsin Rematch

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past few years, fun things have tended to happen when the Oregon Ducks face off against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The last two times that these teams met, it ended in Rose Bowl victories for the Oregon Ducks, both coming in dramatic fashion down in Pasadena. A year from now, it appears that the Ducks will be going to Wisconsin and facing the Badgers in their own stadium, which will be a thrilling environment to play in. This is among the best rivals that the Ducks have in the new Big Ten, so it will undoubtedly be an entertaining game.

Michigan State Returns

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Speaking of entertaining rivalries in the Big Ten, Oregon and Michigan State know each other very well at this point. They had a thrilling game against each other as ranked opponents in Autzen in 2014, and once again in East Lansing at the start of the 2015 season, with the home team winning both affairs. The Ducks got the last laugh by winning the Red Box Bowl in 2018 by a thrilling score of 7-6.

This will be another chance for the Spartans to come out west and see if they can get the job done in Eugene, this time with a new coach at the helm.

A 2025 Trip to Happy Valley

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Please make it be a white-out game. Please make it be a white-out game.

When it was announced earlier this year that Oregon was going to the Big Ten, I wrote that the venue I most wanted to visit to see a Duck game in was at Happy Valley, playing against the Penn State Nittany Lions. This is another one of the most historic venues in all of college football, holding over 106,000 fans. It is at its best on night games when they hold a white-out, and opposing teams are forced to play in front of a sea of white.

We will have to wait until 2025 to see that matchup, but I can’t wait.

Back to Columbus in 2026

The most fun I have ever had doing this job was in 2021 when I went to Columbus to cover the Oregon Ducks game vs. Ohio State. Regardless of the outcome of the game, just being able to take in that environment and see the level of commitment, and history that is present in the Horseshoe was incredible.

Any time Oregon and Ohio State meet is going to be fun, and I can’t wait to get back to that stadium and take it all in once again.

UO vs. UW is an Annual Affair

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

With the loss of an annual rivalry game against Oregon State, it is at least comforting to see for sure that the Ducks will have an annual rivalry game against the Washington Huskies. This has been identified as Oregon’s protected game each season, so we can feel confident going forward that this game will always take place, whether in Eugene or Seattle.

An Odd USC and UCLA Schedule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You would think that, in order to make traveling a bit easier on the teams out west, the Big Ten would try and have Oregon play USC and UCLA most years. However, the Ducks actually end up playing Ohio State more over the next three years than they do USC or UCLA.

The Ducks get games against USC in 2025 and 2026, but they miss them in both 2024 and 2027. Similarly, Oregon plays UCLA in 2024 and 2026, but not in 2025 or 2028.

It’s not a huge deal, but it’s worth noting.

