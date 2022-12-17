Major takeaways from Florida’s embarrassing Las Vegas Bowl vs Oregon State

Florida’s nightmare season has finally come to an end, and the team is down about 40 players from the start of the year. Armed with that knowledge, it may come as no surprise that Florida got embarrassed by Oregon State on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl, 30-3.

It was ugly on all fronts, but the offense looked particularly inept against a Beavers team giving it all to secure the third 10-win season in program history. In the end, Oregon State completed its task easily and almost held the Gators scoreless — something that hasn’t happened since 1988. Jack Miller III’s audition clearly didn’t go as planned, and now the panic meter for Florida to get a quarterback in the transfer portal is at an all-time high.

The offensive line also needs some retooling after losing its anchor, O'Cyrus Torrence, to the NFL. In truth, the whole team has things to work on over the offseason after losing like this, but that’s expected in Year 1 of a rebuild, right? Billy Napier is doing things his way, and his way has a track record of working.

Here’s what we learned from Florida’s Las Vegas Bowl loss to Oregon State.

Florida definitely needs to land a quarterback from the transfer portal

[autotag]Jack Miller III[/autotag]’s first start for the Florida Gators didn’t go well. He finished the game with just 180 yards on 13-of-22 passing and never really got comfortable in the pocket. Many expected Florida to struggle without [autotag]Anthony Richardson[/autotag] under center, but it was surprising to see this big of a regression.

Miller is Florida’s best option at quarterback heading into next year with [autotag]Jaden Rashada[/autotag] coming in as a true freshman. There could be a battle to see who starts, but that’s a scary position to be in when starting Year 2 of a program rebuild. Bringing in a veteran through the transfer portal is the answer here, and the Las Vegas Bowl just moved that need to priority No. 1 for Billy Napier’s staff.

That’s not to say Miller can’t be an effective starter next year for Florida, but it would be negligent to go into next season with no backup plan if things go as they did against Oregon State.

O'Cyrus Torrence will be missed

The offense’s struggles aren’t solely on Miller. The running game never got going either and the pocket was hardly stable throughout the game without [autotag]O’Cyrus Torrence[/autotag] anchoring the offensive line. [autotag]Trevor Etienne[/autotag] was ineffective with just 14 yards on eight rushing attempts, and [autotag]Montrell Johnson Jr[/autotag]. wasn’t much better taking the bulk of the carries (14 yards on 11 carries).

The right side of the line was problematic time and time again for Florida. [autotag]Austin Barber[/autotag] shifted over to left tackle and Michael Tarquin got paired with redshirt freshman [autotag]Kamryn Waites[/autotag] to make for a weak right side. Waites has the size to play in the SEC at 6-foot-8-inches tall and 373 pounds, but it’s hard to fill the shoes of a potential first-round draft pick.

The Gators are already looking to reload the offensive line through the transfer portal, and Torrence’s success this season should make it an attractive landing spot for the nation’s best.

How many yellow flags will it take?

At one point this year fans were talking about how disciplined the Florida Gators were. The second half of the season put an end to those talks as Florida all but fell apart in the penalty department. The Las Vegas Bowl was the cherry on top of a frustrating season for both Billy Napier and the fans, but at least we won’t have to see the yellow flag bring the ball back for a while.

The Gators gave Oregon State 82 free yards on 11 penalties, and it’s hard to imagine Napier stressing anything other than discipline over the offseason. He had them whipped into shape once, so there’s a good chance he gets a team filled with his own players to buy in as well.

Billy Napier is going to (unfairly) enter the 2023 season on the hot seat

Despite a disappointing end to the first year of the Billy Napier era, Florida’s new head coach has done a good job setting the tone for the future. But this is the SEC and things move quickly in the South. If Napier wants to last in Gainesville, he’s going to need the team to take a massive step forward in 2023. Losing to Vanderbilt is unacceptable, and getting blown out in a bowl game by a Pac-12 team celebrating its third-ever 10-win season is too, at least by most Gators fans’ standards.

Napier probably doesn’t deserve to enter Year 2 on the hot seat, but there’s a strong possibility of that being the case when September rolls around. It takes time to build a dynasty and Napier’s process should be trusted, but Florida fans won’t stand for a third-straight sub-.500 season without making some noise.

This loss only accelerated his timeline.

Keep hope alive over the offseason

One of the main reasons Florida struggled so mightily in this game was the lack of depth it had at most positions. That lack of depth is largely due to a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal and pros. Most of those players are Dan Mullen signees and transfers. Next year, Napier gets to play the class of 2022 guys that used this year to develop and has a full recruiting slate of incoming freshman to work with.

The team is going to look a lot different next year.

While that may lead to another season of growth and development, it shouldn’t lead to a 6-7 season filled with plenty of hurdles. Things should get smoother from here, and the Billy Napier era is about to really get underwear.

Delete the film, reload for next season and trust in Billy Napier. Until next season, Gator Nation.

