Major takeaways from Florida basketball’s 21-point win over FAMU

After falling flat against Virginia to close out the first week of the 2023-24 college basketball season, the Florida men’s basketball team bounced back on Tuesday with a convincing 89-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers at the O’Dome.

The Gators shot 48% from the field and 32% from long distance, but free-throw shooting continues to be an issue for the team. Through three games, UF has yet to finish a game above 75% from the stripe.

Still, scoring 90 points is usually a good sign in college basketball, even if it comes against a mediocre opponent. Plus, the program could use a bit of a boost between matchups with ranked opponents from the ACC. Florida State is coming up next Friday.

Here’s what Tuesday’s loss means for the Gators.

The Gators can win without Riley Kugel

There’s little doubt that Riley Kugel is Florida’s best player, but the Gators proved that they could win without the potential first-round draft pick on Tuesday. Kugel finished the night with five points on 1-for-7 shooting, but that’s not the whole story.

He was poked in the eye by a FAMU defender and left the game briefly. Kugel only ended up playing 20 minutes, and he was hit with a technical too. But Florida’s offense didn’t seem to struggle without its star at his best. That’s a good sign, especially this early in the season.

Overcoming a slow start

Well… Florida did struggle a bit at the beginning. Kugel and center Micah Handlogten were both quiet in this one, so the offense had to feel out where the points would come from. Naturally, guard Will Richard helped keep the Gators within range, but it was Denzel Aberdeen who helped Florida take the lead and never look back.

The Rattlers stayed competitive through the first 10 minutes of the first half, but things snowballed after that. Richard’s 20 points led the team.

The backups got some good minutes in

With Kugel and Handlogten only playing 20 minutes each, plenty of the backups on Florida’s roster got extended time on the court against FAMU.

The walk-ons didn’t get to see the hardwood, but Todd Golden did turn to a few players who are fairly deep on the bench. Aberdeen getting 19 minutes is a bit high, but the real benefactor was true freshman Kajus Kublickas, who saw the court for 10 minutes. Thomas Haugh is another true freshman who played more than he normally (22 minutes) would against a Quadrant 1 or 2 opponent.

Haugh and Kublicaks only combined for six points on 3-for-4 shooting, but it’s still good to get them more comfortable in Year 1. They’ll need to step up at some point, and no one wants to go in blind.

Free throw shooting is going to lose this team games

It’s only been three games, but Florida’s free-throw shooting is looking pretty rough. The Gators got to the line 30 times or more against both Loyola Maryland and Florida A&M, but Florida shot just 58.5% at the line.

Good basketball teams don’t pass up opportunities to get free points, and Florida’s missing out on plenty of them right now. Does that mean they aren’t a good basketball team? It’s too early to tell, but the first red flag of the season has officially been identified.

Beat Florida State

At the end of the day, Florida was supposed to handle Florida A&M convincingly, and that’s what happened. The real test comes at the end of the week against Florida State. Playing the Seminoles always brings up those rivalry emotions, but Florida could use a win in its second of four games against ACC opponents during the non-conference slate.

Wake Forest and Pitt will be tough battles too, but beating Florida State just means more in Gainesville. Being at home gives the Gators the advantage of having the Rowdies, but the Seminoles are never easy to get to.

