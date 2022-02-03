Major takeaways from Dan Lanning’s first signing day with the Oregon Ducks

National signing day is now behind us, and the entirety of the Oregon Ducks fanbase — and the college football world at large, for that matter — can take a collective deep breath.

We saw a lot over the past 24 hours, with some high-profile recruits tossing hats and jerseys aside as they pump-fake their way into a commitment, while others passed on schools that never even offered them a scholarship.

For the Oregon Ducks, it was a day full of victories. It started with the signing of all 5 verbal commits that they’d built up over the last month, was followed by the flipping of 4-star RB Jordan James, who was previously committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, and ended by taking 4-star OL Dave Iuli away from Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

For Dan Lanning, in particular, it was a statement type of day. He entered this recruiting cycle with one hand behind his back after spending the length of the season with Georgia, and not getting boots on the ground in Eugene until January. He was presented with a makeshift recruiting class that had a school-record 16 de-commitments on it and managed to turn it into the top-25 ranked class when all was said and done. It was an uphill battle, but something that he took head-on.

“For us, I think as a staff it was a challenge, but a challenge that we welcomed,” Lanning said in his presser on Wednesday.

Oregon’s 2022 class now has a total of 15 members, ranking No. 25 in the nation and No. 3 in the Pac-12. It may not be as glamorous as things looked before Mario Cristobal jetted off to Miami, but considering what Lanning was working with, it’s a massive win for the Ducks. Here are some of our biggest takeaways from the day.

Wins over Georgia, USC, and Miami

Rivalries in college football are what you make of them. On the football field, it’s unfair to say that the Oregon Ducks have a rivalry with the Georgia Bulldogs or Miami Hurricanes, and it may even be a stretch to say that the USC Trojans are a big rival. They’re in the same conference and play often, but as far as rivals go, both Oregon and USC have bigger schools on the list.

In the recruiting world, though, a few rivalries might have been born this past week. We knew when Lincoln Riley went to USC, and Dan Lanning went to Oregon, that there were going to be some epic recruiting battles in the Pac-12. That came to fruition with 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, who chose the Ducks over the Trojans on Monday.

On Wednesday, a couple of other rivalries were fleshed out as well, with the Ducks flipping 4-star RB Jordan James from Georgia, Lanning’s former school, and stealing 4-star OL Dave Iuli from Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes. They may not say it in public, but you can guarantee that both Kirby Smart and Cristobal were a bit irked at the idea of losing a prospect that they once thought was theirs to a school where they have close ties.

Maybe this is a bigger win for Oregon fans than it is a loss for Georgia, Miami, or USC. But regardless of how much weight you put on the narrative of it all, it’s impossible to deny that all three act as massive wins for Dan Lanning, who is quickly putting Oregon back on the recruiting map.

Carrying the Talent Over

We mentioned it already, but after the mass exodus of talented recruits following Mario Cristobal’s departure for Miami, it is pretty impressive that Lanning was able to turn things around. What might be more impressive in itself is not only that Lanning was able to hold over some of the recruits who had agreed to play for the previous coaching staff, but the fact that he convinced some of the players who de-committed from Oregon to return to Eugene and join him going forward.

In particular, we’re talking about 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, 4-star OL Dave Iuli, and 4-star LB Emar’rion Winston.

Florence was the No. 11 CB in the 2022 class, and he opened up his recruitment after Cristobal left, expectedly so. The USC Trojans went after him hard once it became clear that he was available, but Lanning and the Oregon staff held strong and were able to bring Florence to Eugene.

Iuli may be the sweetest win of them all for Duck fans, simply because less than a week ago, he was viewed as a lock to go to Miami and join Mario Cristobal. Instead, Iuli took a last-second visit to Eugene and decided instead to stay close to home and sign with the Ducks.

The same can be said for Winston, a Portland native who de-committed from Oregon after Mario left, and was recruited hard by the Florida Gators. Winston, who is a legacy Oregon player as the younger brother of Lamar Winston, stayed inside the state as well.

Keeping Talent In-State

For the first time since 2016, the Ducks signed 3 prep players from the state of Oregon (hat-tip to 247Sports Matt Prehm for the stat). 4-star S Trejon Williams (Jefferson), 4-star LB Emar’rion Winston (Central Catholic), and 4-star WR Justius Lowe (Lake Oswego) all agreed to stay close to home and sign with the Ducks. It may not seem like a big deal, but the ability to recruit within your state is the mark of a good team.

“My very first day recruiting, the very first time I could get on the road, I spent that day in Oregon, and in Portland, and in the area,” Lanning said on Wednesday. “That will always be a priority for us. And obviously, for us, we have the ability to go anywhere, and that’s a blessing. But we have to win home first.”

The Pacific Northwest may not be the fertile recruiting grounds that you will find in Georgia or Texas, but every year, there are a handful of Power-5 caliber players that come out of high school. Lanning is making a point to keep those close to home, and he made that clear on Wednesday.

The 2022 Recruiting Rankings

Going into national signing day, the Oregon Ducks ranked No. 43 in the national recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. Even that was after the addition of 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, who allowed Oregon to jump up from No. 57 in the rankings.

After the expected recruits all came through on Wednesday, Oregon will leave signing day with the No. 25 ranking in the nation, and they moved up to the No. 3 spot in the Pac-12, trailing only the Stanford Cardinal and Arizona Wildcats.

That ranking has a chance to get a lot better, as well, depending on the decision coming from 5-star OT Josh Conerly in March, Conerly, a Washington-native, is the No. 1 unsigned OT in the class, and is very high on the Ducks. He will be taking an official visit to Oregon later this spring before making his decision, and it’s absolutely not out of the question that he could commit to Oregon.

Ability to Recruit Offense and Defense

We all know that Dan Lanning is a defensive-minded coach. He is coming off of a national championship win as the defensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, and specializes in drawing up defensive schemes that can drive an offense mad. It should come as no shock to learn that he is really good at recruiting defensive players. We saw that during the early signing period, when players like 4-star LB Devon Jackson, and 4-star CB Jalil Tucker, and 4-star DL Ben Watson all signed with Oregon. A defensive coach is supposed to recruit defensive talent.

On Wednesday, though, Lanning proved that he can be just as good on the offensive side of the ball, though. Before we get into it, let’s not dismiss the prowess of Lanning’s staff, almost all of whom are considered among the best recruiters in the nation. The credit doesn’t belong solely to Lanning for any single player on the roster. However, we know that he had a major hand to play in the flip of former Georgia RB Jordan James, a 4-star recruit. He also brought in WR Justius Lowe, and OL Dave Iuli, taking some talented offensive players away from offensive-minded head coaches.

We always hoped that Lanning would bring a dominant defense to Oregon, but if he can continue to recruit at the same level on offense, the Ducks could be dangerous.

Adding Depth to the Secondary

Every roster is going to face some attrition after the season, and with players leaving to the NFL draft, or finding a new team through the transfer portal, you’re going to have some holes to fill going into the offseason.

For the Ducks, the defensive secondary was certainly a place of concern. With the loss of CB Mykael Wright (NFL), S Verone McKinley (NFL), and CB DJ James (Portal), Oregon was looking mighty thin in the secondary and needed to address it. Of course, the addition of CB Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal helps, but through recruiting, Lanning definitely got some reinforcements. Here are the defensive backs to come in through the 2022 class:

4-star CB Jahlil Florence

4-star CB Jalil Tucker

4-star CB Khamari Terrell

4-star S Trejon Williams

4-star WR/CB Justius Lowe

As true freshmen, it’s hard to say how much any of those guys will play, but what’s important is that the Ducks now have depth in the secondary and a group of guys that they can develop going forward. Roster-building at its finest.

