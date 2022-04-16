Major takeaways from Alabama Football’s A-Day spring game

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team concluded their spring activities with the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tide battled the rainy weather as the White team defeated the Crimson team 25-7.

This spring game allowed for the public to see how the Crimson Tide football team currently looks, as fans and media members will have to wait until early September to see the final product hit the field against Utah State in the season-opening contest.

Some names were expectedly called often, while others seemingly appeared out of nowhere to steal the show.

Aside from a handful of plays, the defense dominated the day which didn’t come as too much of a surprise. Alabama returns a wealth of experienced talent on the defensive side of the ball, while the offense is trying to replace some of its offensive weapons from the 2021 season.

Let’s take a look at some of the major takeaways from Alabama’s A-Day game.

Jalen Milroe may be the future for the Tide at QB

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama already has the best quarterback in the country as its starter in Bryce Young, but there is also a lot to like about the backup, Jalen Milroe.

During A-Day, Milroe not only put his athleticism on display but also showed that he has made tremendous progression as a passer.

Milroe was able to connect with Christian Leary in the first half of the scrimmage for a 52-yard touchdown.

Milroe’s final stats from A-Day were 11-23 passing for 149 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Milroe added another 32 yards on the ground.

Christian Leary will get looks this season

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore wide receiver Christian Leary showcased his talents during A-Day with a strong performance with the second-team offense.

With Alabama losing Jameson Williams, John Metchie, and Slade Bolden to the NFL, the Tide will be looking for some playmakers on the outside this fall.

Leary finished the contest with 5 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues

Jahmyr Gibbs could steal the offensive spotlight

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

When Jahmyr Gibbs first transferred to Alabama, the comparisons to Alvin Kamara almost instantly began to happen. Gibbs showed exactly why fans should be excited on Saturday during the A-Day game with a 75-yard touchdown run against the first-team defense.

Gibbs could become the focal point of the Alabama offense when the season rolls around.

Gibbs finished with 100 yards rushing on 9 carries and a touchdown.

The offensive line has a long way to go

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise for a couple of different reasons. First of all, Alabama was without a couple of its better offensive linemen. Secondly, Alabama probably has the best pass rush in all of college football.

Alabama’s offensive line struggled in pass protection for the majority of the contest and will need to improve before the season gets here.

The secondary is littered with playmakers

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Aside from having an elite pass rush, the Alabama defense showcased its playmaking ability in the backend during Saturday’s A-Day game.

Both Jordan Battle and Kristian Story were able to secure interceptions in the contest and the remainder of the secondary combined for a total of 9 pass breakups.

Alabama has plenty of veterans in the secondary and it should be one of the strengths of the team this fall.

There is no stopping Will Anderson and Dallas Turner

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

This one will be short and sweet. I have no earthly idea what opposing teams are going to do with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. They are both simply unblockable.

All I am going to say is good luck.

That is going to wrap up our takeaways post, I hope everyone enjoyed the A-Day festivities and I can’t wait to continue to cover the Alabama football team throughout the offseason.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1