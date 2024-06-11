Major special guest confirmed for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

New England Patriots legend Tom Brady will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame and have his jersey number retired on Wednesday.

Several big names will be on hand at the event, including six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, as noted in the latest report from The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

This will be the first time Belichick has returned to Gillette Stadium since splitting with the team back in January.

Brady was honored in a shorter ceremony during halftime of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last year. This event promises to be even bigger, with more than 200 of Brady’s former teammates expected to attend, among other guests.

Graff wrote:

The response from Brady’s former teammates has been astounding. The team is expecting more than 200 of his former teammates to return to Foxboro for the event along with dozens of coaches and some A-list celebrities Brady has befriended. Yes, that includes Bill Belichick. The former coach who split with the team in January hasn’t been back to Gillette since parting with the Pats. He is expected to be there Wednesday.

It’s going to be quite the sight to see with so many legends, both on and off the field, at Wednesday’s ceremony. It will undoubtedly encapsulate the impact Brady has had not only in New England but in the sports world as a whole.

