Major shakeup sees Ohio State rise in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and there are a lot of changes at the top after Alabama and USC went down in classic games on Saturday.

Tennessee was a big riser courtesy of their win over the Crimson Tide, and so was TCU after coming back to beat another top-ten team, Oklahoma State. Despite being idle in Week 7, Ohio State rose a spot but still trails the new No. 1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

There are other wholesale changes, more than we’ve probably seen in a few weeks with the poll, and you can check it out in its entirety by heading on over to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll website.

For now though, here is your new top ten hot off the press after a wild Week 7 of college football.

UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 995

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 10/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

Oregon Ducks (5-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1000

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/24

Last Week | 11 (⇑)

TCU Horned Frogs (6-0)

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1089

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/NR

Last Week | 15 (⇑)

Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1210

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/24

Last Week | 9 (⇑)

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1)

Several top teams fell this weekend. With Ohio State not in action, where does Herbie see Ohio State?

Crimson Tide shares a laugh during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1236

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/6

Last Week | 1 (⇓)

Clemson Tigers (7-0)

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1351

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/5

Last Week | 5 (⇔)

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General view during the first half of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1408

First Place Votes | 2

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/NR

Last Week | 8 (⇑)

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cheerleader celebrates after a touchdown in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1411

First Place Votes | 1

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/6

Last Week | 4 (⇑)

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after throwing his fourth touchdown in the first half of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1511

First Place Votes | 17

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/3

Last Week | 3 (⇑)

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs offense lines up against the Auburn Tigers defense on the one-yard line during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1550

First Place Votes | 43

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 2 (⇑)

The rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Week 7

25. Tulane

24. Mississippi State

23. NC State

22. UNC

21. Texas

20. Illinois

19. Cincinnati

18. Kentucky

17. Kansas State

16. Penn State

15. Utah

14. Syracuse

13. Wake Forest

12. USC

11. Oklahoma State

