A major shake up among the Texas A&M athletics staff could be a sign of things to come

As the world turns, the NCAA is making concessions for athletes to make sure they can maintain their credibility as the main governing body for college athletics. With that comes changes and schools are scrambling to make sure they are compliant with state and NCAA regulations regarding their student-athletes.

This week, it was reported that new Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced that the athletics department would be letting go of several staff members as they look into the future of where the NCAA might be headed regarding the athletes. Below is a part of the statement he gave to The Eagle.

“This morning, we met with several individuals to inform them that, in light of the upcoming changes to our administrative structure, they will not be employees of the athletics department in the future. These changes are difficult and let me state emphatically, these people have done nothing wrong. These are good, hard-working members of the Aggie family and their service is greatly appreciated. I can assure you, this was not personal, it was a business decision, and a very difficult one at that.”

Some of the more notable releases were:

Kristen Brown - Deputy Athletic Director

Chris Park - Deputy Athletic Director for external relations and business development

Jamie Wood - Assistant Athletics Director for NIL

Tyler Pigg - Associate Athletic Director for branding, creative and communications

Matt Watson - Head Equipment Manager

New things are coming to Aggieland and it's unfortunate to see such quality people go. Undoubtedly, they will land somewhere soon, and those programs will be getting top-notch talent to their staff.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: A major shake up among the Texas A&M athletics staff could be a sign of things to come