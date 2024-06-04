Major renovations at PNC Field in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Big changes are coming to PNC Field next season. The changes this time around will focus more behind-the-scenes but are still aimed at elevating the game.

The locker rooms and other training facilities for players at PNC Field are outdated. More than 30 years old, they are simply cramped.

Plus, there’s nowhere designated for female trainers or umpires to change, which doesn’t meet MLB’s newest standards.

The baseball industry has changed dramatically since PNC Field was built in 1989 and rebuilt in 2013.

A new $13,500,000 renovation project announced Tuesday focuses on elevating the player and fan experience at a AAA Yankees facility behind the dugout.

“This facility being our highest level, it was important that we bring it up to standards so that we’re comfortable to send our players that are right on the verge of making it to the major leagues,” said Senior Vice President and CFO New York Yankees Tony Bruno.

The project will help meet and exceed standards mandated by major league baseball for all minor league clubs as part of its professional development league model.

PNC Field currently falls short of compliance.

“It’s no longer a standard or accepted that a player eat on a folding chair at their locker with a meal on their lap after a game or pre-game,” said Co-Director of Sports Architecture Practice at EwingCole Craig Schmitt.

For the 2025 season, players and staff can expect new locker rooms, batting tunnels, bullpens, and dining rooms for both the Railriders and visitors.

The design and construction by EC Build and EwingCole will focus on adding ample space.

“The players were stretching next to the food tables and that the weight rooms were in the visitor’s clubhouse,” Bruno explained.

The rise of women in sports means female umpires, trainers, and staff require a space too.

“Right now our female staff are sharing like one locker room space that’s rather small, as Tony had referenced it’s a mascot changing space,” said SWB Railriders General Manager Katie Beekman.

To fund the project, the authority has secured an $8,500,000 loan, in the form of a bond issue, through PNC Bank, with the other $6,500,000 covered by a state grant.

“We want to emphasize that no money from the Lackawanna County government’s general fund will be used to execute this project,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan.

Failure to meet standards would result in the loss of the AAA franchise.

The project is set to begin in September with completion planed before the 2025 season.

