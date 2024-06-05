Major renovation announced for PNC Field

MOOSIC — When he looked behind the scenes at PNC Field, away from the emerald green grass and spacious open concourse that has welcomed fans to the ballpark for 11 years, Anthony Bruno couldn't help but wonder ....

What if his own daughter had broken barriers in baseball? What if she became an umpire or a trainer, even a coach or manager? Where, he wondered, would she change clothes before a game at the home of the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate?

When Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders General Manager Katie Beekman told him that she'd change in a cramped auxiliary locker room currently being used for other functions — including as a changing room for Champ, the RailRiders' mascot — it hit home for Bruno, a senior vice president and chief financial officer of Yankee Global Enterprises, the LLC that owns the 27-time World Champion Yanks.

"To know how proud I'd be of my daughter, and to think she'd still be relegated to that ... ," Bruno said Tuesday. "I knew then that we really had a lot to do here."

During a Tuesday morning press conference, team and county leaders announced plans for a $13.5 million renovation. Within the next few months, PNC Field will undergo modifications developers say will bring the facility up to code with Major League Baseball's Professional Development League standards by the time the deadline to do so arrives at the start of next season.

The project is expected to begin immediately following the conclusion of the RailRiders' home schedule Sept. 15, with a target date for completion set by the start of the 2025 campaign, said Frank Tunis, solicitor of the Lackawanna County Multipurpose Stadium Authority.

The authority owns PNC Field and leases it to the New York Yankees.

Craig Schmitt, the representing architect and consultant from the firm Ewing Cole, said upgrades will include:

* A 2,500-square-foot weight room that will triple its current size

* An expanded and modern training room complete with hydrotherapy equipment.

* A 5,000-square-foot addition to the home clubhouse that will clear room for larger batting cage facilities for the RailRiders, women's locker rooms and a 600 square-foot dining facility with enough space to feed the entire team.

Currently, the team's dining room seats just eight.

This will be the latest in a series of major renovations at the ballpark since its construction in the late 1980s. The current home clubhouse was added along the third-base side of then-Lackawanna County Stadium for the 2006 season, and a more than $40 million facelift that put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road for the entire 2012 season changed the look of the ballpark by the time it returned in 2013.

To fund the current project, the Stadium Authority secured an $8.5 million loan in the form of a bond issue from PNC Bank. Some of that money, $1.5 million, will be held in a reserve fund, and the authority applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a $6.5 million grant under the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program.

County commissioners announced they will authorize the authority's continued use of 60 percent of proceeds from the county's hotel occupancy tax, which is expected to cover about $600,000 of the $1.2 million annual debt payment. The other half of the payment will come from the RailRiders' annual lease payment to the authority.

Majority Commissioner Bill Gaughan stressed the county's commitment of funds from the hotel occupancy tax is not a loan guarantee, adding that no other funds from the county will be used toward the project.

He said the project will "ensure the ongoing, long-term presence of high-level professional baseball in Northeastern Pennsylvania."

Tunis concurred, insisting the changes are being made to get the park up to MLB standards adopted after it took over Minor League Baseball for the 2021 season.

PNC Field was in compliance with many of MLB's requirements from the beginning, including home and visitor clubhouse size, dugouts and bullpens. But, it was so lacking in other areas that, Bruno said, the league's review of other amenities ranked it dead last among all Yankees minor league-affiliated stadiums. That includes TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. where the Double-A Somerset Patriots Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole was expected to make his first rehab start from an elbow injury Tuesday night. That park underwent similar renovations, including upgrades to its training facilities, starting in 2021.

"The game has changed," Bruno said. "We're putting our most valuable assets here. To have them conditioned and to get ready here, it's of the utmost importance. We don't want players stepping down when they're ready to go up."